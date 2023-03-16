GV quiz bowl 2023.jpg

The Grand Valley Scholastic Bowl team includes (from left) Lily Easton, Abbey Eland, Sydney Bell, and Emily Carlson.

Lily Easton

Grade: 12

Expertise: Mythology, Sports

• Academics/Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, Concert Choir

Career Goals: Major in American Sign Language and English Interpreting at Kent State University.

Emily Carlson

Grade: 12

Expertise: Literature, Music

Academics/Extracurriculars: Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Show Choir, Marching Band, Concert Band, Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony, Drama Club, Book Club, Youth Philanthropy, Youth Leadership, Ohio All-State Choir, National Honor Society

Career Goals: To attend a conservatory of music and major in music education with an emphasis in voice.

Abbey Eland

Grade: 11

Expertise: Sports, States

Academics/Extracurriculars: Junior Class President, Basketball, Softball, Soccer

Career Goals: Take over the family business after finishing college.

Sydney Bell

Grade: 12

Expertise: Pop Culture, World Events

Academics/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Choir, Show Choir, Theater

Career Goals: Become a film director/writer.

