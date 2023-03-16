Lily Easton
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Mythology, Sports
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, Concert Choir
• Career Goals: Major in American Sign Language and English Interpreting at Kent State University.
Emily Carlson
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Literature, Music
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Show Choir, Marching Band, Concert Band, Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony, Drama Club, Book Club, Youth Philanthropy, Youth Leadership, Ohio All-State Choir, National Honor Society
• Career Goals: To attend a conservatory of music and major in music education with an emphasis in voice.
Abbey Eland
• Grade: 11
• Expertise: Sports, States
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Junior Class President, Basketball, Softball, Soccer
• Career Goals: Take over the family business after finishing college.
Sydney Bell
• Grade: 12
• Expertise: Pop Culture, World Events
• Academics/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Choir, Show Choir, Theater
• Career Goals: Become a film director/writer.
