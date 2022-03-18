220318-news-scholasticbowlgv

The Grand Valley Scholastic Bowl team includes (from left) Vinny Wyland, Emily Carlson, Sydney Bell, Isabella Pinto and Abbey Eland.

 Submitted Photo

Bella Pinto

Grade: 12

Expertise: Not listed.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge, Band, Choir, Musicals, Youth Philanthropy, NHS.

Career Goals: Attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in Forensic Science.

Sydney Bell

Grade: 11

Expertise: Media, Miscellaneous.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Track, Theater, Show Choir, Youth Leadership, Youth Philanthropy.

Career Goals: Undecided.

Vinny Wyland

Grade: 9

Expertise: Geography.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Theater, Show Choir.

Career Goals: Undecided.

Abbey Eland

Grade: 10

Expertise: Sports, media.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Softball, Soccer, Horse Riding.

Career Goals: Become a real estate agent.

Emily Carlson

Grade: 11

Expertise: Literature, greek mythology, music.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Band, Choir, Show Choir, Marching Band, Ohio All-State Choir, Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony, Drama, Youth Leadership, Youth Philanthropy.

Career Goals: Music.

