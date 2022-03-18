Bella Pinto
Grade: 12
Expertise: Not listed.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge, Band, Choir, Musicals, Youth Philanthropy, NHS.
Career Goals: Attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in Forensic Science.
Sydney Bell
Grade: 11
Expertise: Media, Miscellaneous.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Track, Theater, Show Choir, Youth Leadership, Youth Philanthropy.
Career Goals: Undecided.
Vinny Wyland
Grade: 9
Expertise: Geography.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Theater, Show Choir.
Career Goals: Undecided.
Abbey Eland
Grade: 10
Expertise: Sports, media.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Softball, Soccer, Horse Riding.
Career Goals: Become a real estate agent.
Emily Carlson
Grade: 11
Expertise: Literature, greek mythology, music.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Band, Choir, Show Choir, Marching Band, Ohio All-State Choir, Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony, Drama, Youth Leadership, Youth Philanthropy.
Career Goals: Music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.