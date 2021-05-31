ORWELL — The Grand Valley football stadium was packed on Sunday afternoon as more than a hundred graduates walked towards their seats with friends and family watching from the stands.
Grand Valley salutatorian Katrina Clason joked that her track coaches always told her to look towards the football field if she got nervous during a meet. She joked that those in attendance shouldn’t be caught unawares if she turned around and looked to the field.
“Each and everyone of us should feel comfortable walking beyond the walls of Grand Valley High School,” Clason said. She said the Class of 2021 learned valuable lessons during the pandemic, including perseverance, by signing into classes when they just wanted to sleep all day.
As Clason ended her speech, she urged fellow graduates to spend as much time as possible with all their classmates.
“This may be the last time we will ever be together,” she said.
Valedictorian Madison Roskos also spoke as class president thanking the teachers, coaches and support staff that made her education possible.
“I would like everyone to enjoy us in a round of applause,” she said.
Roskos said the class had a lot to overcome during their 13 years at the school. She said the class was the first to lose extra-curricular activities in elementary school, challenges in middle school and COVID-19 issues for their final two years in high school.
“I stand proud that we crushed those obstacles and goal,” Roskos said of the years culminating in Sunday’s graduation.
Grand Valley Area Local Schools Superintendent William Nye Jr. welcomed parents, family and the students to the graduation ceremony in the fresh air with a breeze.
He said being superintendent the last two years was very challenging and everyone is looking forward to some normalcy in day-to-day lives. Nye also reminded them that high school will likely to be some of the best years of their lives and to cherish the memories.
Nye also suggested they make sure learning doesn’t end just because they are now high school graduates.
“It is crucial you know that learning continues the rest of your life,” he said.
GVHS Counselor Carrie Brumit announced the many accomplishments and honors the students had earned during their time at the school. She read the names of the National Honor Society, graduates with honors diplomas and those who had spent time volunteering their time.
“Volunteerism is not a graduating requirement, but is a life value,” she said.
Brumit also announced that Drew D’Amico and Toby Lucas would be enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, Trevor Meeker would be joining the U.S. Navy and Roskos would be attending the U.S. Naval Academy.
Scholarships earned by the students were also announced by Brumit.
“These men and women have earned $1,470,700 in scholarships,” she said.
Clason took slight exception with the idea that high school is the best years of life.
“High school starts the best years of our life,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.