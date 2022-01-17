ORWELL — Grand Valley High School is reaching out to help a senior student who was diagnosed with cancer.
“Autumn Vanek is a senior at Grand Valley and she has been involved with choirs since sixth grade,” said fellow senior Lexi Battaglia, the historian for the school’s choir.
The concert is an annual event and “the leadership decided to donate the money to Vanek and her family to help defray expenses of fighting the disease.
“We are all working together,” she said.
Mackenzie Pinto, choir director, said Vanek has been a four-year member of the concert choir and show choir.
“We are so privileged to so something like this for her. She is known for her humor and infectious laugh, and we really miss her at school,” she said.
The concert is entitled “The Lights UP Project: From Now On” and is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Grand Valley High School Auditeria, PInto said. She said a basket raffle is planned and anyone willing to donate items may contact her at mackenzie.pinto@grandvalley.school.
