ORWELL — The desire to attend a United States military academy started young for soon-to-be Grand Valley High School graduate Madison Roskos who recently received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Roskos said she started dreaming about the idea when she was in elementary school because she wanted to continue the public service theme of her family.
She said her father William is a law enforcement officer and her mother Amy is a nurse.
“I wanted to continue that service, and what better way than to attend a service academy,” she said.
From the time she began dreaming of the opportunity in elementary school, Roskos said she has pushed herself to keep her grades high, take advanced classes and serve her community through public service.
Roskos was supposed to spend a week in Annapolis last summer, but the opportunity turned virtual when the pandemic hit. She was finally able to visit the academy last fall.
“It was beautiful,” she said of the campus. Roskos said the atmosphere was beyond words to describe.
A U.S. Naval Academy release indicates Roskos was one of 1,200 people accepted for the Class of 2025 out of more than 16,000 applications.
The academy was founded in 1845 and incoming freshmen will experience a rigorous summer of training that includes no access to television, movies, Internet along with restricted access to cell phones.
“The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge, which awaits them,” the release states.
Roskos said she hopes to get an engineering degree and realizes she faces challenges of meeting people of different cultures from all over the United States. She said she is looking forward to the adventure and may specialize in aerospace engineering.
Preparing for public service has included a variety of volunteer efforts for Roskos. She said she participated in Youth Leadership Ashtabula County, multiple fundraisers for area organizations and helped out with youth sports programs.
She said she was supported by her close family including parents and grandparents Linda Myers and Jeanne Clements.
