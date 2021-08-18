ORWELL — The Grand Valley Area Local Schools Board of Education approved a plan to open the school year with an optional mask policy at a Monday evening meeting.
Several parents expressed their opinions regarding the use of masks in school before the board approved the policy by a 4-0 vote. Board members also asked Superintendent William Nye to come up with a criteria for changing to a mask mandate.
Richard Jackson, school board president, said he would like to have some specific change in the transmission of COVID-19 that would trigger the mask mandate. Nye said he would work with the Ashtabula County Health Department to come up with a more detailed look at the issue.
The board decided to approve the policy as given by Nye with the ability to amend at a special meeting later this month if necessary.
“I will come up with some sort of metric,” Nye said. One discussion was the possibility of reviewing transmission rates by zip code as opposed to the entire county.
Jackson re-iterated that the school policy is masks are optional, but highly recommended.
Several parents expressed concern about the use of masks and the need for them. All the people who spoke asked for a minimum of optional mask use for students.
Chrissy Sarver, a mother of an upcoming fifth grader, said she felt the decision belonged with the family.
“I just want the opportunity to decide the best for my child,” she said.
Laura Byler also asked for the optional mask policy and questioned whether the district would mandate vaccinations. Nye said the district would not mandate vaccinations unless it was made from state or federal government.
The state does mandate that all children wear a mask when on a school bus, Nye said. He also said the county health department would continue to quarantine if a student tests positive for the virus.
“We are going to social distance as much as we can,” Nye said.
In other business
• District officials discussed a new program that will assist in finding gaps in education for children.
• The school board approved the hiring of substitutes for a variety of positions, coaches and club advisors.
• Approved the district’s participation in receiving $3,112,464.47 from the American Reserve Plan Act and creating a fund for its use.
• Approved the purchase of a bus from the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities for $1.
