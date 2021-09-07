ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education approved an agreement with classified workers during an Aug. 31 special meeting, said GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt.
She said the board has been negotiating for several months. The board made an agreement with the teachers union earlier this summer.
Both contracts are to last from July 1, 2021 to June 30 2023.
In other business:
• Approved the purchase of a 2016 truck from Midway at a cost of $20,785.00.
• Approved the high school handbook for the 2021-2022 school year to include forensic science with a student fee of $25.
• Approved a youth cheer camp hosted by the Grand Valley High School cheerleaders for students in grades Kindergarten to eighth Sept. 13 to 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the elementary school cafeteria at a cost of $40.
• The board approved the hiring of Nikollette Lane as a permanent substitute working up to five days a week as needed for a time period from Aug. 23 to Dec. 17.
• The board also approved summer help workers, a two-hour custodian, new teacher Rebecca Miller, extended days for a remediation aide and a substitute aide, secretary.
