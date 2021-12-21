ORWELL — A lifelong dream is set to come true when Grand Valley Band Director Tim Carlson gets to play in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.
The opportunity became a reality thanks to a program designed to honor an Ohio band director that took his high school band to the parade four times. He said the effort was made in memory of Mike Sewell, band director at two Pickerington area high schools, following his 2017 death.
Sewell’s wife, Karen, started a fund to assist arts programs and projects in the Pickerington area and then worked towards providing a float in the parade.
She raised $271,000 to create the float with hopes of focusing a national audience on the importance of music education. The float’s theme is “American Band Directors: We teach music. We teach life.”
“They contacted the Rose Bowl (Parade) to make an exception,” Carlson said of the agreement made to allow the contingent of band directors to play without reducing the opportunities for other bands to play.
“We are a float with 300 marchers,” Carlson said.
“It is band directors from all over the country. We have every state represented,” Carlson said.
Carlson said he has been teaching music and directing bands for 33 years and is nearing retirement. “I never thought I would be in a big pond like this,” he said.
The custom-designed animated float will lead the contingent of band directors through the famous Pasadena parade course.
Carlson said he has always worked with small school bands with the intention of creating people who like music and learn to work in a group. In addition to 30 years at Grand Valley, he also directed a high school band at Elmwood Local schools in Bloomdale.
He is a 1985 graduate of Jefferson area High School and earned his Bachelor’s of Music Education Degree from Otterbein College in 1989. Carlson also earned a Master’s of Music Education Degree from VanderCook college of Music in 1993 and a Masters of Instructional Technology from Kent State University in 2001.
Carlson has been involved in the Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony for the past eight years and presently serves as trumpet coach for the organization. He also has performed with the Ashtabula Area Orchestra as principal trumpet and has been the group’s conductor since 2016.
“This is the capstone of my career,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.