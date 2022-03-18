Cooper Stein
Grade: 11
Expertise: Science, pop culture.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge.
Career Goals: Become a therapist.
Jack Baris
Grade: 12
Expertise: Everything.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge, Basketball, Youth Philanthropy, Student Body Treasurer.
Career Goals: Become a data analyst in the sports field.
William Seeds
Grade: 12
Expertise: Philosophy, science.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Meditation Club, Collegium, Student Body President, Youth Philanthropy.
Career Goals: Study philosophy and literature and become a writer.
Domenick DiCola
Grade: 10
Expertise: History.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge, Collegium, Coffee Club.
Career Goals: Pursue a career in marketing, engineering or something in transportation.
