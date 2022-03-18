Cooper Stein

Grade: 11

Expertise: Science, pop culture.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge.

Career Goals: Become a therapist.

Jack Baris

Grade: 12

Expertise: Everything.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge, Basketball, Youth Philanthropy, Student Body Treasurer.

Career Goals: Become a data analyst in the sports field.

William Seeds

Grade: 12

Expertise: Philosophy, science.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Meditation Club, Collegium, Student Body President, Youth Philanthropy.

Career Goals: Study philosophy and literature and become a writer.

Domenick DiCola

Grade: 10

Expertise: History.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Academic Challenge, Collegium, Coffee Club.

Career Goals: Pursue a career in marketing, engineering or something in transportation.

