AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A mix of local, national and international students provide a unique blend of students at Grand River Academy, which is celebrating its 190th year of education.
“Our day program is growing, as well as the international,” said Austin Farber, director of enrollment management.
He said the school ended the 2020-21 school year with 76 students and has 86 to start the new school year.
Farber said the numbers include 26 students who are learning under GRA teachers at SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township.
The school has had numerous iterations over the year from its inception as an agricultural school, to times where it was boys only, girls only and even a time as a military school.
Farber said the school has 12 local students in the day program, as well as students from 15 countries.
The school presently enrolls only boys entering eighth to 12th grades and also has a post graduate program as well, Farber said. He said the program is geared specifically to help boys flourish.
The school focuses on small classroom, individual instruction and “hands-on” education, Farber said. “It helps boys to succeed more in the classroom,” he said.
Farber said students from China, Canada, Zimbabwe, Niger, South Africa, Kenya and Ukraine are enrolled. A student from Afghanistan seeking to finalize a visa.
The school has recently been focusing on athletes with high-profile basketball players attending the school. GRA has also upgraded its soccer program.
“We have a new soccer coach. He came from Zimbabwe. He played on the National team in Zimbabwe,” Farber said.
K.J. Odour, the 2020-21 valedictorian, was recently signed to play basketball at Western Carolina University, according to Farber.
The school hopes to have a bigger impact in the community as COVID-19 regulations are reduced.
“It looks like we will be able to do some more in the community,” Farber said.
Farber said there is a good feel on campus with a lot of students excited to be back in town. “We’ve go a group of guys excited to be back on campus,” he said.
Farber said the academic challenge team has been undefeated the last several years and is bringing everyone back.
The opening of a new technology center is just around the corner as well.
Ashtabula resident Billy Seeds said he really likes the community at the school. He said he doesn’t live on campus but is often there well into the evening.
Farber said some of the day students leave at 2:30 p.m. while others eat supper and go home or others that stay well into the evening.
