GENEVA — Downtown Geneva’s newest spot to buy and play games of all sorts, The Game Goblin, opens at 10 a.m. Nov. 26.
The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience Geneva’s newest friendly game store at 23 N. Broadway, owned and operated by Geneva resident Adam Weber.
“I have wanted to open a store like the Game Goblin in Geneva for a long time,” Weber said. “I’m excited to finally be doing so.”
Patrons will be invited up to the counter and roll a savings throw, a 20-sided die, to determine their discount.
There will also be demonstrations of the board games, “Ticket to Ride,” and “Tsuro of the Sea,” throughout the day.
“The Game Goblin is not just a place to buy role-playing games, board games, card games, and miniatures,” Weber said. “This store is a place where to meet up to play, make new friends, ask advice, and learn new games.”
