Grand jury indicts Ashtabula man in girlfriend's fatal beating     

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old Ashtabula man Tuesday in connection with the beating death of his 41-year-old girlfriend.
Michael Ramirez Cuevas was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Police said the victim, Jacqueline Pagan Flores of Ashtabula was unconscious, bruised and bleeding when police and medics arrived on the night of Aug. 5 at an apartment in Woodman Avenue Estates in Ashtabula.
She died the next day at the hospital.
Ramirez Cuevas also is accused of hitting Flores’ 12-year-old son.
At the time of the beating, Ramirez Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.
He’s being held in the Ashtabula County jail on a $750,000 cash, surety or property bond set by Ashtabula Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo.
The case now will be sent to the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
