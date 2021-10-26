Grand jury indicts Ashtabula man accused in killing a woman and dumping her body in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County grand jury has indicted an Ashtabula man on charges of murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice.
Daniel A. Taylor, 32, is accused in the shooting death of 46-year-old Crystal Garney of Ashtabula, police said.
The court appointed attorney David Per Due to represent Taylor.
Garney’s body was found Sept. 13 near a railroad right-of-way between Route 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township. She was last seen at her East 14th Street home on Sept. 8.
A coroner’s investigator said the body had been in the right-of-way for several days. The preliminary autopsy showed Garney died of a gunshot to the left side of her head, according to investigator.
Two other people are also charged in connection with Garney’s murder — Randall D. Campbell, 46, and Heather A. Tinker, 36, both of Ashtabula.
Campbell and Tinker are charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.