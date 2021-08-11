EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Robert Scott Kilmer, of 1051 North Canfield Niles Road, Youngstown, and Raymond Dante Weatherspoon, 600 East 103rd Street, Cleveland, were indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of possessing .59 grams of tramadol, heroin, fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl in Ashtabula on June 10, 2020.
• Joshua Ralph Annick, of 1212 Tod Avenue Northwest, Warren, was indicted on one count of abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony.
Annick is accused of purposefully using a harmful intoxicant on June 10 in Ashtabula.
• Christopher Charles Henery, of 1589 Route 45, Rock Creek, was indicted on three counts of violating a protection order, first-degree misdemeanors.
Henery is accused of violating the terms of a protection order in July.
• Randy L. Brown, of 1928 Lambrose Lane, Apartment D6, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Brown is accused of raping a minor in 2017 and 2018.
• Sean Coulton Fisher, of 427 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Fisher is accused of possessing 9.61 grams of methamphetamine in Conneaut on Dec. 22, 2020.
• Thomas Joseph Whitlow pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and was fined $400 plus court costs, and sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 of which are suspended.
• Michael L Durst pleaded guilty to exceeding speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Ricardo Velazquez pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus costs.
• Justin D Ritter pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Robert C Duke pleaded guilty to attempted assault and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Brittainy Kasunic pleaded guilty to physical control under the influence and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Nicholas G Pellegrino pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe vehicle and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Troy M Colucci pleaded guilty to drug abuse and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Matthew Sexton pleaded no contest to stop after accident, exchange information and was fined $150 plus court costs, and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended.
• Jose L Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and one count of exceeding speed limits, and was fined $475 plus court costs and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 174 of which were suspended.
• Melba A Caceres Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a license, and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Owen M Venesky pleaded guilty to OVI and was fined $425 plus court costs, and sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended.
• Michael E. Medves to Michelle Petersen, 196 Camplands Blvd., Andover Township, $37,400
• Salvatore M. Dichiera and Julie A. Dichiera to Rick Tomosky, 323 Thunderbird St., Andover Township, $48,000
• Jerry Lynn Campbell to Kathleen Marie Pallaise, 1316 Perryville Place, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $1,000
• John D. Miller to Sam D. Yoder and Ada F. Yoder et al, Hatches Corners Road, Conneaut, 30 acres, $55,000
• James R. Anderson and Janice R. Anderson to Laura Ann Fidel, Woodridge Road, Geneva, .51 acre, $39,900
• Brian L. Ringleben and Joyce L. Ringleben to Emanuel M. Schwartz and Kathryn M. Schwartz, 5465 Root Road, Monroe Township, 22.3 acres, $36,000
• Elizabeth Z. Babcock to Elaine R. Tinker, 289 Liberty St., Conneaut, .71 acre, $52,500
• Darlene Salo to Brittany A. Boggs, 5304 Route 6, Andover Township, 2.2 acres, $140,000
• Andy C. Burkholder and Emma J. Burkholder to Robert B. Peery and Nancy S. Peery, 8051 Morris Road, Orwell Township, 7.7 acres, $375,000
• Molly E. Balogh to Christopher S. Nardi and Morgan L. Nardi, 2088 Lillie Road, Sheffield Township, 2.9 acres, $259,000
• Margaret S. Squitieri, Conrad Squitieri Jr., Susannah J. Squitieri, Highland Avenue, Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $35,100
• MC3 Holdings Ltd. To Mac Auto Investments LLC, 3420 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 1 acre, $635,000
• Ptaws LLC to Taylor Enterprise Leasing LLC, 5724 Main Ave. (.36 acre) and Fox Drive (.13 acre), Ashtabula, $10,000
• Andrew D. Keates to Shane Akos, 507 Roosevelt Drive, Geneva, .37 acre, $165,000
• Mark Byram and Michelle Byram to Shawn Weir, 5184 Route 193, Kingsville Township, 4.1 acres, $132,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Donald D. Zukerman and Marlene A. Zukerman, Alexander Avenue, Harpersfield Township, $159,900
• Hgle Real Co LLC to James L. Price and Rhonda K. Price, Fairway Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $169,900
• Timothy S. Shank to Jonathan D. Miller, 444 Parrish Road, Conneaut, 14.6 acres, $265,000
• David Rupert to James W. Thompson, 3151 Forman Road, Morgan Township, 8.4 acres, $25,000
• Eslam A. Said, Debra A. McCoy, Bambi L. Pauchel, 2127 W. 11th St., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $65,000
• Douglas A. Terlecki to Ivan H. Kempf and Esther A. Kempf, 5559 Loveland Road, Cherry Valley Township, 30.1 acres, $139,900
• Sarah M. Strumbly to Gary J. Weinstein and Jodi L. Weinstein, 738 Lark Court, Morgan Township, .23 acre, $169.900
• Jarod D. Larson to Thomas W. Bennington and Brijeth O. Bennington, Theil Road, Lenox Township, 4 acres, $41,000
• Sanborn Ltd. To Clemens Building Company, Florence Avenue, Saybrook Township, .48 acre, $25,000
• Richard L. Jones to CJ Restoration LLC, 238 S. Sycamore St., Jefferson, .99 acre, $20,000
• Donald F. Hovorka to Joyce Weaver, 313 Thunderbird St., Andover Township, $14,000
• Thomas Ciani and Belinda Ciani to Cheryl Vinson, Frolic Street, Andover Township, $15,500
• Jeffery S. Watson and Lorri A. Watson to James Wunderle and Lindsay Wunderle, 137 Leith Walk, Conneaut, .59 acre, $234,900
• Faye A. Reznak to Calvin L. Brown Sr. and Mary L. Brown, 97 Rockaway Drive, Rome Township, .24 acre, $4,000
• Davery Properties LLC to Henry J. Miller, 1804 W. 6th St., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $47,000
• James L. Elliott and Sherry A. Elliott to Darlene Salo, 240 Main St., Andover, .39 acre, $125,000
• Alexanderia M. Strubbe, 18, 2850 Plymouth Gageville Road, Ashtabula, and Dante G. Mannarino, 20, 2115 Eagle Drive, Ashtabula
• Daniel R. Hines, 52, and Karen S. Hoffman, 52, 1517 W. 8th St., Ashtabula
• Alexis Vistoria Rose Kicielinski, 19, and Christopher Latorres Jr., 19, 913 West 43rd St., Ashtabula
• Kelly R. Riddell, 46, and Barry J. Benedict, 52, 5061 University Drive, Geneva
• Cortney L. Hudic, 26, 6383 Marvin Road, Andover, and Daniel L. Padula III, 28, Niles
• James M. Murphy, 53, and Tammy L. Dondorfer, 53, 7913 Ninevah Road, Geneva
• Jeffrey J. Kinnunen, 51, and Paula R. Bell, 44, 6431 Murray Ave., Ashtabula
• Frank C. Dietrich, 58, and Jean M. Cavanaugh, 60, Catawba, South Carolina
• Hannah A. Cole, 24, 969 S. Spruce St., Jefferson, and Jacob M. Wilber, 26, 696 S. Spruce Street, Jefferson
• Laura M. Nelson, 31, and James A. Latak, 39, 1705 E. 28th, Lot 24, Ashtabula
• Kevin P. Holloman, 23, 5544 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula, and Kayla N. Hunter, 28, 7409 Poore Road, Conneaut
• Grace N. Champagne, 21, and Brandon L. Brotherson, 30, 979 Doyle Road, Jefferson
• Mary Catherine Premo, 29, and Stephen Karl Hay, 35, Kinsman
• Michael Brett Rhodes, 45, and Jessica Helen Fisher, 39, 1815 E. 42nd St., Ashtabula
• Louis A. Aponte, 66, and Robin L. Myers, 60, 7147 S. Parkwood Ave., Conneaut
• Joshua L. Wessell, 36, and Beth R. Starcher, 28, 2239 Plymouth Ridge Road, Ashtabula
• Shyril D. Smith, 32, 295 Depot St., Conneaut, and Andrew L. Dadlow, 33, 5011 Route 193, Dorset
• Michael Anthony Ciaravino, 38, and Brandi Lynn Ward, 38, 34 S. Cedar St., Geneva
• Cody T. Blizzard, 27, and Tori A. Ernst, 27, 1602 W. 14th St., Ashtabula
• Jame Lee Johnson, 21, and Maximilian H. Mitchell, 21, 911 W. 60th St., Ashtabula
• Ayssa M. Jarvi, 26, and Ryan K. Makepeace, 28, 781 Harbor St., Conneaut
• Chris A. Georgia, 24, 5574 Furnace Road, Conneaut, and Kyle A. Kerstetter, 28, Edinboro, Pennsylvania
• Robert Joseph Lyzen, 44, and Lora Kay Fletcher, 47, 701 Black Sea Road, Jefferson
• Michael S. Kiser, 37, and Melissa A. Carpenter, 38, 453 Madison St., Conneaut
• April M. Lane, 26, and April M. Spring, 24,710 Myrtle Ave., Ashtabula
• Taylor Deline Fox, 26, and Charles Emerson Montgomery, 26, 1928 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula
• Joshua T. Cunningham, 43, and Kathleen L. Maynard, 40, 5037 Tuckaho Drive, Andover
• Mark S. Rektor, 69, and Jean Sandison, 68, 184 Maplewood Drive, Jefferson
• Melvin Byler, 22, Middlefield, and Amanda A. Fisher, 23, 3728 Montgomery Road, Orwell
• Michelle R. Jones, 44, and Mark C. Macey, 40, 1970 Mills Road, Ashtabula
• George Sevich, 67, 2766 Lillie Road, Jefferson, and Kamilya Y. Khuramshina, 63, 2677 Lillie Road, Jefferson
• Ryan M. White, 28, and Natalie R. McKinstry, 19, 533 Heritage Square, Jefferson
• Jaymes R. Wilcox, 29, and Bessie M. Scott, 45, 7544 Glenwood Road, Conneaut
• Misty M. Siders, 40, and Kevin P. Terry, 44, 765 Lake Road, Conneaut
• Darren J. Sharkey, 31, and Taylor L. Vallimont, 21, 232 Sandusky St., Conneaut
• Monte R. Foltz, 70, and Dee A. Ellis, 72, 1310 Westminster Ave., Ashtabula
• Alexxa Abrianna Lee Laird, 24, and Clayton John Bennett, 21, 1119 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula
• Abriel L. Van Buren, 21, and Drake J. Jackson, 25, 1611 Columbus Ave, Apt. 9, Ashtabula
• Pamela Jo Ford, 34, and William Raymond Roberts Jr., 32, 4578 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover
• Stephen J. McAllister, 32, and Dina M. Gaines, 33, 459 Sandusky St., Conneaut
• Erika L. Snyder, 28, and Julian P. Vasquez, 28, 1228 Van Winkle Drive, Ashtabula
