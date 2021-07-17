EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• David Simon, of 639 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth degree felony.
Simon is accused of causing serious physical harm to a companion animal in Conneaut on March 19.
• Zachary Dean Schlageter, of 6205 Fenkell Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony and one count of assault, a fifth degree felony.
Schlageter is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing theft and harming or attempting to cause harm to an employee of a correctional facility or probations department in Cherry Valley Township on Dec. 25, 2020.
In a separate indictment, Schlageter was charged with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Schlageter is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Andover on Dec. 25, 2020.
• Justin David Edwards, of 3204 Skellie Avenue, Erie, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.
Edwards is accused of breaking into a home in Plymouth Township on Dec. 15, 2020.
• Clifford W Cramlet, of 3560 Center Road, Perry, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony.
Cramlet is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of two domestic violence offenses in Ashtabula on April 29.
In a separate case, Cramlet was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony and one count of violating a protection order, a first degree misdemeanor.
Cramlet is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure while committing a criminal offense and violating a protection order in Ashtabula on May 9.
• Brandon Lee Parker, of 1366 Hamlin Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony.
Parker is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a household member after previously pleading guilty to three domestic violence offenses in Ashtabula between April 28 and May 2.
• David J Cline, of 3044 State Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Cline is accused of stealing a vehicle in Ashtabula between Feb. 17 and April 11.
• Brian Corey Fassnacht, of 21 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Fassnacht is accused of fleeing from police after being ordered to stop and stealing a vehicle in Ashtabula on May 21.
• Jamie W. Blood, of 3352 Footville Richmond Road, Dorset, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse, or a combination of them, third degree felonies.
Blood is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence in Pierpont Township on April 8 after previously being convicted of or pleading guilty to OVI.
• Jake Dias, of 22 York Court, Turnersville, New Jersey, was indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth degree felonies and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth degree felony.
Dias is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor in Conneaut in January and February, and providing a material with obscene material in December in Conneaut.
• Frank G Scafuro, of 406 West Main Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property, fourth degree felonies, and one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth degree felony.
Scafuro is accused of having a firearm accessible to a person in a vehicle, having a sawed-off shotgun and receiving a stolen firearm in Conneaut on April 27.
• Correy Alden Sigley, of 453 Beaver Street, Conneaut, was indicted on three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies, one count of theft, a fifth degree felony and one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.
Sigley is accused of stealing three vehicles, a credit card, jewelry and cash on May 20 and 21.
• Robert Lewis Thayer, of 4049 Countryview Lane, Rock Creek, was indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition, four third degree felonies and one fourth degree felony.
Thayer is accused of having sexual conduct with two minors from 2016 to 2021 in Austinburg Township.
• Donald Thomas Paris was indicted on one count of rape, a first degree felony and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies.
Paris is accused of raping a minor in 2011 and 2012 in Saybrook Township.
• Seth Dwayne Rodgers, of 1946 Lambros Lane, Apartment F-10, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of rape, a first degree felony.
Rogers is accused of raping another person in Ashtabula in April, 2019.
• Shawn Shoenberger, of 6436 Woodland Avenue, Andover, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies and one count of receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor.
Shoenberger is accused of possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony, and possessing .43 grams of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, less than .1 grams of methamphetamine, and receiving a stolen drill in Richmond Township on Feb. 13.
• Roger Duane Welton, III, of 5936 Washintgon Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony.
Welton is accused of stealing $5,500 in cash between August and November, 2020 in Ashtabula.
• Joshua Patrick Baker, of 1016 Michigan Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of arson registration violation, a fifth degree felony.
Baker is accused of failing to register as required by law between 2019 and 2021.
• Jay Michael Delmonico was indicted on one count of arson registration violation, a fifth degree felony.
Delmonico is accused of failing to register as required by law between 2020 and 2021
• Deshon Lonelle Holley, of 5731 Poplar Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fifth degree felonies.
Holley is accused of selling or attempting to sell narcotics on three separate occasions in Ashtabula County in August and September of 2020.
• Courtney Leigh Ernst, of 1912 Bob White Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth degree felonies.
Ernst is accused of permitting trafficking of drugs on her property and possessing less than .1 grams of heroin and fentanyl.
• Rhamaud L Hull, of 540 Bunker Hill Road, Number 1, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine, one first degree felony and one fourth degree felony and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth degree felonies.
Hull is accused of possessing and attempting to sell cocaine in Ashtabula in April, 2020.
• Morgan Nicole Staley, of 1463 Clay Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth degree felonies.
Staley is accused of possessing .71 grams of methamphetamine and .15 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 14, 2020.
• William Russell Fowler, of 3043 Latimer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.
Fowler is accused of possessing 6.84 grams of methamphetamine and 2.92 grams of tramadol and fentanyl on Aug. 14, 2020.
In another case, Fowler and Ashley Marie Fowler, of 3043Latimer Avenue, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second degree felony and one count of endangering children, a third degree felony.
They are accused of possessing one or more chemicals that can be used to manufacture controlled substances and allowing children to be in proximity of that crime in Ashtabula on Aug. 19, 2020.
• Dante Murray Webb, of 235 Fern Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second degree felonies and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third degree felony.
Webb is accused of trafficking 19.86 grams of methamphetamine, 18.87 grams of fentanyl and 17.18 grams of cocaine in Conneaut on Oct. 8, 2020.
