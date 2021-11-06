• Jeremy Andrew Lesko, of 1554 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Lesko is accused of preparing for shipment, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing 3.47 grams of methamphetamine and having a loaded firearm in reach of the driver of a motor vehicle in Ashtabula Township on June 11, 2020.
• John M Laveck, of 2648 Arlington Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Laveck is accused of inflicting, attempting to inflict or threatening to inflict physical harm on a person while attempting or committing theft and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member in Geneva Township on Oct. 2.
• Andrew M Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Carlisle is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution or distributing fentanyl-related compound in Ashtabula Township on Dec. 5.
In another case, Carlisle was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He is accused of possessing 3.04 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 21.
In another case, Carlisle was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of possessing trace amounts of methamphetamine on Feb. 7.
• Crystal L. Jackson, Nicholas Charles Jackson and Eric S. Royal Jr., all of 517 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, Larry Ian Slater, of 3713 East 146th Street, downstairs apartment, Cleveland, and Landis Byron Cook, of 4108 East 91st Street, Cleveland, were indicted on one count of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.
They are accused of participating with four or more others in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit assault on May 13, 2020.
Nicholas Charles Jackson was also indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony on May 13, 2020.
• Daniel Murray, of 1116 West 34th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Murray is accused of possessing 6.36 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 17, 2020.
• Paul D Brunelle-Apley, of 310 West 54th Street, upper apartment, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Brunelle-Apley is accused of possessing 12.84 grams of methamphetamine on March 22.
• Steven Errol Graham, of 716 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Graham is accused of stealing a credit card and $200 in Ashtabula Township between Aug. 3 and Aug. 18.
• Dolan M. Ady, of 2615 Mahan Denman Road, Cortland, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Ady is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 55.92 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 4, 2020.
• Jasen A Beutler, of 2841 Brown Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony and one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Beutler is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 70.85 grams of methamphetamine and transporting 69.35 grams of methamphetamine into the Ashtabula City Jail on May 6 and 7.
• Aundre Benjamin, of 418 West 29th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms, a fourth-degree felony.
Benjamin is accused of having a loaded firearm accessible to the driver or passenger of the vehicle on Sept. 7.
• George Bennie Cuthbertson, of 20446 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Cuthbertson is accused of tampering with evidence, possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while a fugitive from justice, and receiving a stolen pistol on Oct. 12.
• Dale Walker, of 472 Detroit Street, Conneaut, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies and one count of criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Walker is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two family or household members and breaking side view mirrors of of a vehicle.
• Gerald Thompson, of 100 Woodlawn Avenue, Lot 2, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Thompson is accused of possessing .81 grams of methamphetamine in Ashtabula on Oct. 16.
• Dylan V. Tomko, of 2621 Center Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Tomko is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony and possessing .66 grams of heroin in Saybrook on May 17.
• Natalie Renee Vaughn, of 4489 Route 322, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, third-degree felonies.
Vaughn is accused of possessing 7.43 grams of methamphetamine and conveying drugs onto a specified governmental facility.
