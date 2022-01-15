EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Aaron Kifer, of 172 West Main Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony, and one count of forgery, a fourth-degree felony.
Kifer is accused of depriving an elderly person of between $7,500 and $37,500 between May 1 and Aug. 31, 2021 and writing a fraudulent check on Sept. 13.
• Codey Aldon Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, Conneaut, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Kessler is accused of receiving stolen credit cards and collectibles and possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 28, 2021.
• Codey Aldon Kessler, of 520 Millard Avenue, and Amy M. Parker, of 6466 Germantown Road, Lower Salem, were indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
They are accused of improperly possessing firearms and trespassing in a habitation where any person was present or likely to be present on Nov. 14, 2021.
• Damien Lujuane Norman, of 1936 East 41st Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of abduction, a third-degree felony.
Norman is accused of restraining the liberty of a person between Jan. 22 and Jan. 31, 2021.
• Sean Earnest Stanaford, of 809 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Stanaford is accused of possessing .1 grams of methamphetamine on March 4, 2021.
• John Norris, of 285 Main Street, Apartment 17, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Norris is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer and causing serious physical harm to property of the Conneaut City Jail on Dec. 1, 2021.
• Michael Thompson, of 39 Pearl Street, Apartment 4, Painesville, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Thompson is accused of trespassing in a habitation when any person was present or likely to be present, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a household or family member and resisting arrest on Dec. 14, 2021.
• Ryan Anthony Gaylord, of 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Gaylord is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member on Dec.12, 2021, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence charges.
• Andrew M Carlisle, of 6617 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Carlisle is accused of possessing 1.36 grams of methamphetamine on April 11, 2021.
• Douglas Jeffrey Haines, of 4009 Route 6, Andover, was indicted on five counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Haines is accused of raping a person multiple times between Oct. 24, 2018 and Sept. 8, 2021.
• Sebastian Navarro Hartman, of 918 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Hartman is accused of raping a minor between Jan. 27 and Dec. 31, 2016, and engaging in sexual contact with a minor between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019.
• Anthony J. Nelson, of 1228 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
Nelson was given credit for 64 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Errol Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Graham was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash or surety, and Graham was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Steven Errol Graham, of 716 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $7,500 cash or surety, and he was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Graham was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,500 cash, surety, and Graham was given credit for 62 days in jail in this case.
• Brett Michael Kelly, of 125 Superior Street, Newton Falls, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $250 after previously pleading guilty to one count of obstructing official business and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
• Niecy M. Waits, of 614 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Waits was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Demetrius Daquan Thompson, of 1604 West 14th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at at $7,500 cash or surety, and Thompson was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Michael T. Olsen, of 586 Main Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• George Santiago Soto, of 510 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $75,000 or 10 percent, and Soto was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
• Deandre Delvon Crockett, of 614 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Crockett was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Carmen Ray Blankenship, of 221 North Mecca Street, Apartment 3, Cortland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of disrupting public services and one count of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Blankenship was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Russell F. Doering to John Fenn and Hallie Fenn, Lake Road, Geneva Township, .29 acre, $125,000
• Sharon A. Lloyd to Timothy A. Peaspanen, 5518 Dunbar Ave., Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $95,000
• WSW Properties LLC to David J. Jenks and Pamela J. Jenks, 260 Nantucket Drive, Geneva, $174,744
• Traci R. Simmons to Angela Peake, 3219 Latimer Ave., Ashtabula Township, .18 acre, $147,500
• Kristie Lea Properties LLC to Joshua F. Bleil, 3102 Avon Blvd., Ashtabula Township, .11 acre, $140,000
• Nicholos J. Tacchite and Patricia L. Tacchite to Cassandra Cox, Beckwith Road, Pierpont Township, 9 acres, $40,000
• Lance Herst and Patricia Herst to James R. Sporcich and Wendy Sporcich, 4302 Valley View Blvd., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $48,000
• Jeffrey L. Hart to Shane M. Teter, 86 Central Ave., Orwell, .46 acre, $120,000
• Thomas L. Harvey, Gregory Steele, Andrea Caroll, 6343 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula Township, .15 acre, $95,000
• Joyce A. Bloom to Joy Marie Manhard and James Michael Manhard, 7763 Martin Drive, North Kingsville, .94 acre, $200,000
• Craig S. Asari and Darla S. Asari to Rick Saari and Crystal Saari, 551 Liberty St., Conneaut, .44 acre, $154,900
• Robert S. Sylak and Maureen M. Magner to Robert Lours Edkins Jr. and Cynthia Mary Edkins, Boy Mar Drive, Rome Township, .96 acre, $39,950
• Robert S. Sylak to Robert Lours Edkins Jr. and Cynthia Mary Edkins, Boy Mar Drive, Rome Township, 1.1 acres, $39,950
• Brian Mather to James L. Cochran, 732 W. 58th St., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $15,000
• Brian P. Price and Sharyn L. Price to James Bradford Heath and Cheryl Jacqueline Heath (trustees), 6907 Pymatuning Lake Road, Williamsfield Township, .55 acre, $82,000
• Sharon A. Meaney, Travis E. McConkey, Shannon M. Basford, 2025 E. 39th St., Ashtabula Township, .18 acre, $145,000
• Martin E. Binder and Lucinda J. Binder to Taslima Momen, 4195 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .36 acre, $308,900
• Cherie Yuhas to Kristen C. Balser, 1982 Route 45, Austinburg Township, .95 acre, $115,151
• Robert C. Sitko to Joyce L. McFaul and Michael McFaul, 6084 Price Road, Rome Township, 9.1 acres, $155,000
• Charles Rosequist and Amy Rosequist to Richard Dettling, Duke Court, Andover Township, $5,000
• Wally E. Bricker and Fannie S. Bricker to Allen Byler and Mary Byler, 3513 Mill Road, Cherry Valley Township, 7.2 acres, $21,000
• Dennis L. Childs and Denise M. Childs to Kristie Lea Properties LLC, Fieldstone Avenue, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $24,000
• Mary M. Gioello to Leeann S. Venable, 2710 Shadyside Ave., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $105,000
• Sydney F. Hatfield to Christopher Mooney, 1010 Brownville Road, New Lyme Township, 4.4 acres, $175,000
• Jeffrey P. Shellito, Linda M. Duncan et al, Joshua Clyde Rennecker, 6835 Florence Ave., Saybrook Township, .59 acre, $270,000
• Universal Improvement Co. to Giancola Acquisitions Ltd., 2137 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 1 acre, $130,000
• Frank E. King to Kyle Thompson, Middle Road, Monroe Township, 10.6 acres, $30,000
• Urie U. Byler and Susan J. Byler to Dan E. Miller and Clara A. Miller, Middle Road, Pierpont Township, 40.3 acres, $100,000
• James P. Paulchel, David N. Fortney, Sire King Bossco LLC, E 13th Street, Ashtabula, .35 acre, $15,000
• Keith Richmond, John D. Miller, Daniel D. Miller, Route 193, Wayne Township, 179.5 acres, $200,000
• Janice A. Luther to Russell McHugh, Pasadena Avenue (.07 acre) and Brynmawr Avenue (.08 acre), North Kingsville, $1,500
• Janice Luther to Russell McHugh, Pasadena Avenue (.07 acre), Kenmore Avenue (.07 acre) and Parkwood Avenue (.08 acre), North Kingsville, $2,800
• Long Cove Holdings 5 LLC, Three Little Birds Inv LLC, Gardwill LLC, 2210 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .68 acre, $538,607
• Christopher E. Dougherty and Cindy L. Dougherty to James N. Doubrava and Brenda W. Doubrava, 5337 Chestnut St., Andover Township, .5 acre, $116,000
• Bonita A. Spence to Jean M. Fisher, 5930 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $135,000
• Miranda D. Aguinaga to Elizabeth D. Woodby, 2720 W. 13th St., Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $135,000
• Rayanne Crane to Alishia Zentgraf, 2101 E. 39th St., Ashtabula Township, .18 acre, $125,000
• Kyle S. Chunyo to Amy L. Brickhouse, 11 S. School St., Orwell, .25 acre, $120,000
• Daniel R. Owen and Denise C. Owen to Jacob Bohinc, 777 S. Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 1.9 acres, $124,000
• Al Tamimi-Dhia, Cody Allen Beers, Sarah Elizabeth Beck, 588 Harbor St., Conneaut, .32 acre, $110,000
• Boyd A. Vanderwyst and Frances H. Vanderwyst to Hannah Rose Bender, 478 State Road, Harpersfield Township, 2.3 acres, $280,000
• Michael R. Laituri to Jennifer W. Spink, 634 Detroit St., Conneaut, .68 acre, $345,000
• Edward Ratican IV, Sean Ratigan, Barbara Hesselgrave, 1728 E. 44th St., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $84,900
• Joseph K. Geraci, Cleigh Thomas, Tiffany Gallegos, 5804 Furnace Road, Monroe Township, 1.4 acres, $60,000
• Michelle Rae Laveck to Roy Wesley Knapp Sr. and Eadie Diane Knapp, 444 Plymouth Brick Road, Plymouth Township, 1.3 acres, $109,900
• Kimberly M. Singleton to Howard E. Smith and Jennifer N. Smith, 976 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $60,000
• Jeffrey A. Symons (trustee) and Jeffrey A. Symons Trust to Matias Joseph Soldonia (trustee) and MJS Revocable Living Trust, 4839 E. Maple Road, Geneva Township, 7 acres, $85,000
• Mark A. Timperio, Michael J. Timperio, McGarth Homes LLC, 4851 Short St. (.22 acre), 4847 Short St. (.22 acre) and 4841 Short St. (.18 acre), Geneva-on-the-Lake, $167.000
• Lower Cork Company to Geneva Workforce Housing LLC, Clay Street, Harpersfield Township, 11.9 acres, $125,000
• Donald D. Janson to Geneva Workforce Housing LLC, Clay Street (8.6 acres) and 2060 S. Broadway, (.83 acre), Harpersfield Township, $125,000
• Lynn R. Allen, Heather A. Van Sise, Alfredo Camacho, 123 Chestnut St., Geneva, .22 acre, $117,000
• Jeanette M. Lister and Daniel J. Lister to Steven J. Hommel and Mary E. Hommel, 4173 South Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 1.6 acres, $225,000
• Mariah Lynn Dean to Hunter Massena, 3211 Route 167, Denmark Township, 7.9 acres, $32,000
• Tina D. Slapnicker and Andrew L. Slapnicker to Lisa Ann Panko, 743 Grove St., Conneaut, .27 acre, $142,500
• Rita K. Styzej, John M. Carter, Ivan Abrams, 532 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $64,500
• David D. Troyer and Linda M. Byler to Joseph O. Miller and Rebecca R. Miller, 5274 Route 322, Windsor Township, 4.7 acres, $220,000
• Daniel J. Hershberger, David D. Hershberger, Hole-in-the-Wall Fishing Club LLC, 6614 First Ave., Andover Township, .48 acre, $30,000
• Mary C. Havel and Mary C. Havel Life Estate to Jeremy Remainderman Miller, 5848 Route 322, Windsor Township, 1 acre, $230,000
• Mary C. Havel, Jeremy Miller, Martin Miller, Route 322 (.13 acre) and Warners Hollow Road (23.3 acres), Morgan Township, $230,000
• Donna M. McCoy to Tessa Burkholder, 349 Liberty St., Geneva, .20 acre, $128,000
• WSW Properties LLC to Judith A. Cristen, 260 Nantucket Drive, Geneva, $208,725
• Ideal Ohio Holdings LLC to DMV Two LLC, Center Road (2.3 acres), 199 Gateway Ave. (5.8 acres and 199 Route 7 (3.5 acres), Conneaut, $800,000
• Alexis F. Bentley, Robert S. Flora Jr., Beth Ann Negray Yurch, 811 Dreamer St., Andover Township, $30,000
• Kim M. Miller to Curtis Redford and Debbie Redford, Riviera Street, Andover Township, $10,000
• Loretta M. Siekkinen, Tina Czar, Andover Holding LLC, 169 Oak St., Andover, .33 acre, $40,000
• Saybrook Duplex A LLC to Vannucci Ventures LLC, 7721 Ninevah Road and 7735 Ninevah Road, Saybrook Township, .65 acre, $154,000
• Saybrook Duplex B LLC to Vannucci Ventures LLC, 7641 Ninevah Road and 7707 Ninevah Road, Saybrook Township, .66 acre, $154,000
• Deborah McNeil to Stephen P. Sternadel, 3821 Ninevah Road, Saybrook Township, 1.5 acres, $230,175
• Timothy B. Hall and Cassie L. Hall to Matthew Cumberledge, 3824 Route 84, Kingsville Township, 1 acre, $160,000
• Windsor Road Land LLC to David A. Detweiler and Esther H. Detweiler, 4398 Route 322, Windsor Township, 53 acres, $100,000
• Gwendolyn Kay Moore to Brandon W. Gates, 5240 Route 193, Kingsville Township, 9.3 acres, $487,000
• Kristen Mook, Samantha R. Taylor, Craig W. Anderson, 2684 Sodam Road, Wayne Township, 4.8 acres, $174,000
• Norman C. Miller to Windsor Road Land LLC, South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 6 acres, $23,000
• Joan M. Waddle, Baron Family Living Trust, Kathy A. Simko, 5930 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $148,000
