EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• James Jay Irish, of 306 East Main Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Irish is accused of fleeing from police after receiving a signal from a police officer to bring his vehicle to a stop and operating a vehicle while under the influence on Dec. 12, 2021.
• Randy Curtis Weir, of 4705 Fern Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Weir is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses and violating a protection order on Dec. 24, 2021.
• Andrew Thomas Podgorny, of 2048 East Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Podgorny is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Dec. 24, 2021, after previously being convicted of domestic violence.{div}• Colin William McIntyre, of 300 North Spruce Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
McIntyre is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Dec. 31, 2021, after previously being convicted of domestic violence.
• Gage Austin Frick, of 532 Mill Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.
Frick is accused of knowingly causing harm to an occupied structure in Conneaut on Oct. 26, 2021.
• Devon Jordan Miller, of 307 Burns Road, Madison, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Miller is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Jan. 12, after previously being convicted of domestic violence.
• Alexander V Vangieson, of 404 West Main Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Vangieson is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while a fugitive from justice, damaging or tampering with any property or interrupting or impairing a cellular telephone being used for public service or emergency communication and causing a family or household member to believe he would cause them imminent physical harm on Jan. 16.
• Lorrie Marie Tryon and Michael James Cottrell, both of 488 Williams Street, Conneaut, were indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft on Feb. 3.
• Ryan Kenneth Field, of 20291 Priday Avenue, Euclid, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Field is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a police officer and resisting arrest on Jan. 27.
• Ashley Marie Beseda, of 5325 Lake Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
Beseda is accused of failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address as required on Jan. 9.
• Anthony Shawn Latak, of 1705 East 28th Street, Number 26, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to verify address and one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, third-degree felonies.
Latak is accused of failing to verify a current address as required.
• Stephen Robert Woodruff, Sr., of 5678 Route 6, Rome, was indicted on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and four counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies.
Woodruff is accused of creating, reproducing, or publishing obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers and creating, directing, producing or transferring material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity between Feb. 18 and March 8, 2021.
• Thomas E Burris, of 4161 Fox Road, Kingsville, was indicted on four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies.
Burris is accused of creating, directing, producing or transferring material or performances that showed a minor in a state of nudity and knowingly creating, recording, photographing, filming, developing, reproducing or publishing material that shows a minor engaging in sexual activity in 2019 and 2021.
• Daniel Douglas White was indicted on one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
White is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to an employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction while White was incarcerated on March 27, 2021.
• Michael Paul Pasqualone Jr. was indicted on one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
Pasqualone is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to an employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction while White was incarcerated on Feb. 15, 2021.
• Randy L. Fink, of 2081 Route 193, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Fink is accused of possessing .749 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 26, 2020.
• Arlene M Laughlin, of 103 West 44th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Lauglin is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 12 grams of methamphetamine and possessing scales and baggies on Sept. 28, 2021.
• Connor Kelly, of 1326 Bedford Road, Masury, was sentenced to two years of community control and engage in the NorthEast Ohio Community Alternative Program after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Kelly was also sentenced to 180 days in the Ashtabula County Jail, nine of which were suspended. Kelly was given credit for 171 days in jail in this case.
• Healther Lynn Bilbrey, of 5623 Lake Road West, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
• Laslo Charles Fleming, of 5316 North Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and two years of community control after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Fleming was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Miranda Hupp, of 410 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Jansen Arthur Beutler was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and Beutler was given credit for 13 days in jail in this case.
• Jennifer Tackett, of 284 1/2 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony.
Tackett was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Latasha Sheffey, of 1443 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Steven Errol Graham, of 716 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Graham was given credit for 76 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
In another case, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Graham was given credit for 124 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
• Wilson Dejesus Jr., of 5222 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring.
• Frederick H. Ashley, of 100 West 42nd Street, Apartment 8, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to verify address, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance with EMHA/GPS monitoring.
• Aaron C. Frederick, of 444 Traxler Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Kassandra Reed, of 455 West Main Road, Apartment 20, Conneaut, was arraigned on one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Aaron Michael Reed, of 455 West Main Road, Apartment 20, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Casey Shawn Osborne, of 4250 Route 307, Lot 90, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, one fifth-degree felony and three fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Kenneth Chadwic Todd, of 1266 Dodgeville Road East, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Richard Alan Burdyshaw, 71, and Janice Robyn Burch, 60, 8025 Ninevah Road, Geneva
• Marc Allen Ticel, 33, 3925 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula, and Amber Ann Hall, 32, Mentor
• Benjamin Cruz Cotto, 21, and Maria Del Rosario Porras Hernandez, 30, 3085 S. Myers Road, Apt. 4, Geneva
• Shawn Marie Mackey, 47, and Bradley Alan Nelson, 55, 32 Burrington Heights, Conneaut
• Christopher Edward Davis, 26, 3426 Ridgewood Ave., Ashtabula, and Destinie Dawn Vitamvas, 25, 1127 W. 9th St., Apt. B2, Ashtabula
• Alex Kennedy Brown, 20, and Haley Dawn Niemi, 18, 3024 Blair Ave., Ashtabula
• Bradley Aaron Cook, 26, and Moriah Lee Hall, 26, 3080 W. Main St., Apt. 2, Kingsville
• Edward Alan Gilbert, 64, and Rebecca Jean Garrett, 54, 1332 Allen Ave., Ashtabula
• George David Barnum, 61, 1687 Maple St., Austinburg, and Timothy David Robson, 69, Cleveland
• Michael Justin Ralph, 35, and Laura Drew Dela Merced, 33, Medina, New York
• Tia Marie Woodard, 45, and Benjamin Joel Rausch, 39, 31 E. Erie St., Jefferson
• Amber Lynn Ellsworth, 34, and Devin Ray Hall, 29, 6800 Lake Road, Lot 33, Geneva
• Charles Abbott Whitmore III, 29, and Neislaramie Miranda, 42, 635 W. 36th St., Ashtabula
• Cono Agostino, 61, and Judy Anne Johnson, 61, 8661 Fee Road, Orwell
• Alberta Freda Marie Tarr, 26, and Shaquille Clifton Harrigan, 24, Greenville, Pennsylvania
• McKala Elizabeth Renshaw, 22, and Brian Jay Sheldon, 44, 509 Chestnut St., Lot 17, Conneaut
• Kelsey Anna Zimperman, 25, and Johnathan Michael Howard Squibbs, 27, 2378 Route 322, Orwell
• Cortney Michelle Tyson, 33, and Mark Edwards McNutt, 48, 934 Sandusky St., Conneaut
• Crystina Elizabeth Simon, 36, Pineville, North Carolina, and Jesse Aaron Ray, 29, Fletcher, North Carolina
