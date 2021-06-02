• Deanna C Dalrymple was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony.
Dalrymple is accused of trespassing in Conneaut on March 17.
• Anthony Charles Holmes, 1710 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth degree felony and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth degree felony.
Holmes is accused of trafficking 3.22 grams of methamphetamine, less than five grams of cocaine and between one and five grams of heroin in Ashtabula on Feb. 17, 2020.
• Anthony Tryon was indicted on three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies.
Tryon is accused of possessing obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants in Ashtabula on Dec. 14, 2020.
• Arthur Lee Ezell, of 1505 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, one count improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor.
Ezell is accused of possessing a pistol after being convicted of a felony, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and accessible to the driver or passenger, and obstructing official business in Ashtabula on March 25.
• Jason Boucher, of 123 East Monroe Circle, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony.
Boucher is accused of breaking into an occupied structure in Ashtabula on April 2.
• Patrick Reynolds III, of 562 Broad Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor.
Reynolds is accused of causing another to believe that Reynolds meant serious harm to him or his property in Conneaut on April 15.
• Gary Ramey, of 518 Benjamin Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Ramey is accused of possessing .96 grams of methamphetamine in Conneaut on Oct. 21, 2020.
• Andrew Lee Hommes, of 919 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fourth degree felony.
Hommes is accused of possessing 2.18 grams of heroin and fentanyl.
• Malik Martinez, of 3234 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.
Martinez is accused of fleeing from police in Jefferson on June 6, 2020.
• Thomas A. Kamppi, of 3225 Maple Avenue, E, Conneaut, was indicted on two counts of rape, first degree felonies.
Kamppi is accused of raping a minor in Conneaut between 2015 and 2017.
• Cheyenne M. Mongeon, of 232 Leventry Road, Johnstown, Pennyslvania, was indicted on one count of sexual battery, a third degree felony.
Mongeon is accused of sexual conduct with a student, while a teacher, administrator, coach or other person of authority employed by the school in Austinburg Township in October and November, 2020.
• Thomas James Mattingly Jr, of 1740 Market Street, Youngstown, was indicted on one count of rape, a first degree felony and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony.
Mattingly is accused of raping a minor in Ashtabula in 2015 and 2016.
• Thomas James Mattingly Sr, of 2071 Brown Road, Jefferson, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies.
Mattingly is accused of having sexual contact with a minor in Plymouth Township in 2018.
• Josue Huertas-Alicia, of 719 West Main Street, Geneva, was indicted on five counts of rape, first degree felonies.
Huertas-Alicia is accused of raping a minor between 2017 and 2020.
