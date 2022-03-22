•Nicolas McIntyre, of 414 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
McIntyre is accused of stealing a debit or credit card on Aug. 26, 2021.
In another case, McIntyre was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
McIntyre is accused of attempting to alter, destroy, conceal or remove suspected narcotics knowing that an official investigation was in progress or likely to be instituted, and resisting arrest on Jan. 3, 2022.
• Amanda Marie Danielson, of 353 Fairport Nursery Road, Painesville, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Danielson is accused of trespassing in a habitation when any person was present or likely to be present on Jan. 14, 2022.
• Brian Keith Culbertson, of 444 Marina Drive, Roaming Shores, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering and one count of obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanors.
Culbertson is accused breaking into a business, stealing $592, damaging a padlock and cash box, and obstructing official business on Jan. 11.
• Austin Brett Barris, of 2637 South Street Southeast, Apartment C, Warren, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Barris is accused of stealing a vehicle on May 17, 2019.
• Matthias L Hodgkinson Jr., of 5747 Main Avenue, Apartment 1, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Hodgkinson is accused of possessing possessing a fentanyl-related compound on April 24, 2021.
• Andrew Lee Hommes, of 1229 West 8th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Hommes is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound on Oct. 3, 2020.
In another case, Hommes was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hommes is accused of possessing tramadol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In another case, Hommes was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Hommes is accused of causing physical harm to a person with a machete on Jan. 15, 2022.
• Rahsome Termaine Barnes, of 3610 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Barnes is accused of causing harm to property on Jan. 16.
In another case, Barnes was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Barnes is accused of causing harm to property on Jan. 26.
• Jason William Mitchell, of 3448 Center Street, Apartment C, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance and one count of obstructing official business, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Mitchell is accused of causing or attempting to cause a law enforcement officer to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces or another bodily substance, preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of a public official’s duty, and resisting arrest on Jan. 14.
• Joseph William Knapp, of 3706 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
Knapp was accused of concealing a handgun on Jan. 5.
• Jacob Edwin Wright, of 6313 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Wright is accused of preventing, obstructing or delaying the duties of a public official.
• Brian Robert Boling, of 5927 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 3, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
Boling is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a peace officer and causing or attempting to cause a law enforcement officer to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces or another bodily substance on Jan. 31.
In another case, Boling was indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Boling is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance on Oct. 23, 2021.
• Nicolas Timothy Csehi, of 508 Myrtle Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, unclassified felonies.
Csehi is accused of killing a person while in possession of a firearm on Feb. 1.
• Lindsey Michelle Seals, of 8285 Parker Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Seals is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft on Dec. 10, 2021.
• Maurice Delshawn James Turner, of 3077 Burns Road, Madison, was indicted on one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Turner is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person on Jan. 14.
• William Raymond Klaue, of 4250 Route 307, Geneva, was indicted on three counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Klaue is accused of raping a minor between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2019.
• Casandra Knezeak, of 3151 North Main Street, Rock Creek, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Knezeak is accused of possessing .1 grams of tramadol on April 22, 2021.
• Arville Ray Jeffrey, of 5003 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Jeffrey is accused of possessing .15 grams of methamphetamine on July 1, 2021.
• Cassandra Lynn Knezeak, of 3151 North Main Street, Rock Creek, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in heroin, one fourth degree felony and one fifth-degree felony.
Knezeak is accused of selling or offering to sell heroin on June 8, 2021, and less than one gram of heroin on May 7, 2021.
• Rhonda M Lee, of 4713 Fern Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felony.
Lee is accused of permitting property to be used for trafficking in methamphetamine/cocaine and possessing a scale on Oct. 6, 2021.
• Charles W. McFarland, of 748 Route 534, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
McFarland is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 10.4 grams of methamphetamine, altering, destroying, concealing or removing something to impair it’s value as evidence, possessing 10.4 grams of methamphetamine, possessing psilocyn, possessing a fentanyl-related compound and possessing sno-seal baggies, a digital scale and plastic containers on Aug. 11, 2021.
• Michael Lee Root, of 1433 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Root is accused of failing to provide notice of a change of address as required on Jan. 15, 2022.
• Deshawn Williams, of 388 Leroy Avenue, Upper apartment, Buffalo, New York, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marihuana, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of marihuana and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Williams is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between 200 and 1,000 grams of marihuana and possessing small baggies and a scale on Aug. 22, 2020.
