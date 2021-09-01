• Jerry Michal McRoberts, of 514 Center Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.
McRoberts is accused of causing harm to an occupied structure by fire or explosion on May 13.
In a separate case, McRoberts was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
McRoberts is accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to the Ashtabula City Jail on July 5.
• Brandon Michael Casper, of 5128 Gary Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Casper is accused of causing serious physical harm to the Ashtabula City Jail on July 6.
• Matthew James Meeks, of 4125 Station Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony and one count of attempted robbery, a third-degree felony.
Meeks is accused of causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a person while committing theft on May 7.
• Travis Cody Szuba and Kimberly N. Szuba, of 6349 Gibbs Road, were indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protect class, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of stealing $90,000 from a person in a protected class in Monroe Township in 2018.
Justin Randall Swan, of 6349 Gibbs Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of tampering with a coin machine, a fifth-degree felony and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Swan is accused of tampering with a coin machine in Ashtabula Township on Jan. 6.
• Robert Lee Van-Alphen, of 659 White Street, Conneaut, was indicted on three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies and two counts of voyeurism, one fifth-degree felony and one second-degree misdemeanor.
Van-Alphen is accused of raping multiple people, having sexual contact with minors, and surruptitiously recording people in states of undress from 2014 to 2019.
