EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Henry Morrison, of 202 West Main Road, Lot 76, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony, one count of theft, a third degree felony, one count of theft from a person in a protected class and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.
Morrison is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure while in the commission of a theft, stealing a truck, several firearms and other items on December 14, 2019.
In a separate case, Morrison was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He is accused of fleeing from a police officer on Jan. 29 in Ashtabula Township.
• Chad C Burkhammer, of 6133 Ireland Road, Windsor, was indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Burkhammer is accused of transporting an accessible loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing amphetamine on November 13, 2020 in Windsor Township.
• Jordan Gabriel Mitchell, of 284 Bloor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of endangering children, a third degree felony.
Mitchell is accused of creating a substantial risk to a child, resulting in serious physical harm to the child on March 7 in Conneaut.
• John W Volante, of 138 15th Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Volante is accused of possessing .33 grams of methamphetamine, on Nov. 10, 2020 in Conneaut.
In a separate case, Volante was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony.
Volante is accused of causing physical harm to a person with a knife, and making a person believe he would cause them physical harm by a pattern of behavior in Conneaut.
• Cara Ann Enricco, of 366 West Cedar Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
Enricco is accused of possessing 2.45 grams of MDMA on Sept. 8, 2020 in Ashtabula.
• Cory D Morgan, of 217 Kearney Street, Meadville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third degree felony.
Morgan is accused of possessing 7.91 grams of tramadol and fentanyl, in addition to $260 in cash and five digital scales on Sept. 8, 2020 in Ashtabula.
• Christopher William Foster, of 3789 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies.
Foster is accused of possessing .27 grams of methamphetamine and .78 grams of tramadol and fentanyl on Sept. 8, 2020 in Ashtabula.
• Jennifer Camille Kennedy, of 1609 Norman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of patient abuse, a fourth degree felony.
Kennedy is accused of abusing a patient in Ashtabula on Oct. 29, 2019.
• Andrew Lee Church, of 7716 Route 193, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of rape, a first degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third degree felony and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony.
Church is accused of raping a child and providing a minor with methamphetamine in Wayne Township on March 27, 2021.
• Victor S. Cardona and Lydia S. Cardona to Jeremy D. Davis and Krysta J. Davis, 2705 Carson Ave. (.11 acre) and West 27th St. (.12 acre), Ashtabula, $47,000
• Edward J. Kane to Freel Commercial Real Estate LLC, 4895 Lakegrove Ave., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .08 acre, $90,000
• Glenn L. Sloan Jr., James C. Sloan, Carl L. Reed Jr., 3250 Lake St., Kingsville Township, .70 acre, $50,000
• Gary O. Hewitt, Marilyn C. Hewitt, Gary O. Hewitt, 5905 Lake St., Kingsville Township, 1.7 acres, $50,000
• David M. Hodge and Nancy M. Hodge to James R. Hamilton, Webster Road, Lenox Township, 8.1 acres, $32,000
• Nathan P. Soltis and Rebecca J. Soltis to Joel C. Chismar, 5539 Route 6, Hartsgrove Township, .86 acre, $115,000
• Adam Kratzert and Lisa Kratzert to Samatha Shook, 7134 Gane Road, Wayne Township, 33.9 acres, $100,000
• Judy Lynne Campbell and Mary Frances Scott et al to Jack Scott and Shelby Smith, 3653 New Hudson Road, Orwell Township, 1.2 acres, $152,500
• Judy Lynne Campbell and Mary Frances Scott et al to Cynthia Kovacic, 3629 New Hudson Road, Orwell Township, 1.2 acres, $50,000
• Edward R. Young and Mardella J. Young to Michael Richard Starkey II and Sandra Cowan, 5012 Higley Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5 acres, $60,000
• Andover Bank to Tyler Ellsworth, 696 Sherman St. (.28 acre) and East Tibbitts Street (.16 acre), Geneva, $39,500
• Marsha Hinkle, Mark Sowry et al, Benjamin Birdett Ashley, 2534 Route 193 (.62 acre) and 2553 Route 193, Dorset Township, $60,000
• Robert Best to Jennifer Ann Aro and Ernest Aro, Hilldom Road, Monroe Township, 16.3 acre, $40,000
• Carol A. Herb, Anthony E. Wiest, In Town Auto Mart II LLC, 213 Liberty St., Conneaut, .3 acre, $85,000
• Luanne Peairs, David D. Dolan Jr. et al, Vahn Group LLC, Route 6, Andover Township, 2 acres, $6,028
• William M. Byler and Wilma N. Byler to Paul M. Miller and Kristine T. Miller, 788 Storey Road, Colebrook Township, 5 acres, $180,000
• Owen R. Byler and Edna M. Byler to Marlin R. Miller and Erman Miller, 8363 Fenton Road, Orwell Township, 11.7 acres, $200,000
• Paul M. Miller and Kristine T. Miller to Robert E. Miller and Fannie W. Miller, 512 Storey Road, Colebrook Township, .93 acre, $60,000
• B&G Sawmill LLC to Melvin D. Hochstetler and Daniel H. Hochstetler et al, 6419 Route 46, New Lyme Township, 24.5 acres, $187,000
• Mary A. Smith, Todd Brian Krieger, Christopher M. Stevens, 452 Madison St., Conneaut, .19 acre, $11,799
• David Wagner and Joann Wagner to Merlin Byler and Clara Mae Miller, 8300 Parker Road, Orwell Township, 4 acres, $249,000
• Bobby Joe Shepard Jr. and Cynthia Jackson Shepard to Strata Trust Company, 32 State Road, Monroe Township, 13.1 acres, $228,000
• Christen M. Sonoski and Ian B. Elliott to Timothy J. Romanowski and Tracy Heath, 1340 Westminster Ave., Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $160,000
• Donna Mae Hogle to Dwight Nelson and Caroline Nelson, 4900 Route 193, Sheffield Township, 22 acres, $165,000
• David C. Frye to Zachary T. King and Shannon Ann King, 2851 Sweet Road, Monroe Township, 6.1 acres, $21,500
• James Carkhuff to Lakeside Ladies LLC, 5125 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .17 acre, $95,000
• Phyllis Anne Weber to Andrew A. Miller, Traxler Road, Denmark Township, 20 acres, $65,000
• Ladygo Family Revocable Living Trust and Elaine Ladygo (trustee) to John Shymanski and Rachel Shymanski, Riverdale Road (46 acres) and Mechanicsville Road (12.1 acres), Trumbull Township, $145,000
• Patrick Stiver and Rose Stiver to Karen L. Harnist, 1913 Lenox New Lyme Road, Lenox Township, 6 acres, $136,500
• Howard W. Beeman and Kandi K. Beeman to The Girls’ Property LLC, 1337 Prospect Road, Ashtabula, .20 acres, $35,000
• WSW Properties LLC to Janice S. Sickles, Nantucket Drive, Geneva, $214,919
• Quincy A. Worthington to PR1 Enterprises Inc., 1583 Hemlock Drive, Saybrook Township, $110,000
• D Niew Construction Inc. to William D. Hitchcock, Mells Road, Dorset Township, .96 acre, $2,800
• Jerry W. Farman to Kevin L. Mann and Tammie J. Mann, 7911 Sanborn Road, Saybrook Township, 8 acres, $220,000
• Dale Kokesch to Joseph J. Blood, 132 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, .5 acre, $153,000
• Daniel E. Burse to Paul Pristov and Paula Pristov, 374 Lower Cork Lane, Harpersfield Township, 2.4 acres, $30,000
• Francis J. Martone to Sara E. Heitkamp, 2127 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula, .33 acre, $46,400
• Carol A. Waters (trustee), Dennis A. Waters, Carol J. Waters, Robert T. Weigand, 100 Park St., Orwell, .31 acre, $105,000
• Meese Inc. to Tank Holding Corp., Aetna Road (2.6 acres), 4920 State Road (.41 acre), 2005 South Ridge Road (.4 acre) and 2025 South Ridge Road (.32 acre), Ashtabula Township, $1.56 million
• James L. Brooks and Greta G. Brooks to Verna Yoder, Route 85, Andover Township, .59 acre, $17,700
• Michael E. Renner and Julia A. Renner to LJR Property Management LLC,6998 Pymatuning Lake Road, Williamsfield Township, .27 acre, $41,500
• Patricia A. Feko to Melissa S. Burnette, 1340 South Broadway, Geneva, .33 acre, $150,000
• Linda G. Hopkins to Robin Titus, 63 W. Walnut St., Jefferson, .20 acre, $10,000
• Daniel T. Knight to Roman H. Miller, 2771 Station St., Morgan Township, .48 acre, $138,300
• Zachary B. Havlin to Frank J. Cimorelli and Michele T. Cimorelli, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $280,000
• Jim Pauchel to Christopher Kostiha, 2503 Harbor Ave., Ashtabula, .07 acre, $36,500
• William Baker and Therese Baker to Douglas Ellsworth, 5275 S. River Road, Harpersfield Township, 5 acres, $122,201
• Robert Smith (trustee), Dorothy Smith (trustee), Joseph R. Smith, 642 Sandusky St., Conneaut, .18 acre, $49,500
• Paul S. Hruska and Suzanne C. Hruska to Jeffrey C. Brown, 25 Billow Beach, Saybrook Township, .03 acre, $110,000
• Edmond C. McEndree, Stephen L. Hall, Ryan N. Hall, 10 S. Ridge Road, Conneaut, 2.3 acres, $174,500
• Gary W. Roth to James Buckmaster and Mary Buckmaster, 79 West St., Geneva, .24 acre, $23,000
• Richard T. Bouck, Adam T. Boone, Maria P. Parente, 2972 Brown Road, Sheffield Township, 64.7 acres, $329,900
• Ronald R. Kister Jr. to Tamara L. Elliott, Morton Drive (.08 acre) and 1015 Joseph Ave. (.19 acre), Ashtabula, $65,000
• James T. Tackett to Joshua M. Teppo and Hayley L. Teppo, 399 S. Ridge Road, Conneaut, 33.4 acres, $55,000
• Margaret Blakemore to Christopher Barnette, 1375 Beechwood St., Andover Townsip, $13,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Georgiana Austin, Alexander Avenue, Harpersfield Township, $155,000
• Patsy Gleason to Matthew Joseph Ice, 429 Amboy Road, Conneaut, 2 acres, $57,000
• Emanuel Schwartz to Charles Sito, 402 Furnace Road, Conneaut, .16 acre, $103,000
• Catherine G.Phillips to Freddy White and Deborah White, Windjammer Place, Andover Township, $8,500
• Jacqueline A. Armour, Lisa Love, Shawn Undercuffler, Traveler Road, Andover Township, $17,000
• Joseph L. Kotnik to Hope E. Hughes, 1206 Elk Drive, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $93,500
• Edward M. Schmidt, Paul Troyer, Mark Troyer, Route 193, Cherry Valley Township, 14 acres, $60,000
• Joseph Peckol to Heather D. Champlin and Mark L. Champlin, 1920 Beaver Dam Drive, Roaming Shores, .29 acre, $141,000
• Vickie M. Felde and Jacques G. Felde to Joseph F. Pyles Jr. and Julie Ann Pyles, 1346 E. 27th St., Ashtabula Township, .17 acre, $120,500
• Russell W. Hoover to Snowy Oak Tree Farm LLC, Middle Road, Pierpont Township, 5 acres, $12,500
• Valerie M. Collins to Stephanie A. Canzonetta and Mark A. Canzonetta, 3627 Atlantic Ave., Saybrook Township, .32 acre, $133,500
• Elsa Gabriel to Gary Dockery and Carol Dockery et al (trustees), 79 Rockaway Drive, Rome Township, .51 acre, $140,000
• Jo Ann Erb to Melanie C. Martin, 4851 N. Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 2 acres, $109,000
• David L. Anderson, Cherryfield, overload, $129 and costs
• Gage L. Baker, 560 W. Riverview Drive, Austinburg, speeding, $105 and costs
• Sharon L. Bucci, 5650 Woodman Ave., Lot 34, Conneaut, speeding, $130 and costs
• Paul W. Burt, Mississauga, Ontario, overload, $122 and costs
• Milton J. Casey, Dayton, overload, $123 and costs
• Lisa M. Cruz, 244 North St., Conneaut, animals running at large, $75 and costs
• Michael G. Eichele, 234 E. Main Road, Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $100 and costs
• Gregory Ely, 505 State St., Conneaut, criminal trespass, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, no contact with Conneaut Rite-Aid
• Theressa R. Evans, 395 S. Amboy Road, Conneaut, speeding, $105 and costs
• Melissa D. First, Waterford, Pennsylvania, speeding, $95 and costs
• Seydou B. Garba, Greensboro, North Carolina, overload, $80 and costs
• Randall T. Gochneaur, 780 Grove St., Conneaut, public intoxication, $150 and costs
• Tyler L. Hanft, 503 Broad St., Conneaut, driving under suspension FRA, $400 and costs ($150 conditionally suspended), become valid licensed driver by July 30; speeding, $75 and costs
• Richard Kardos, 447 Jackson St., Conneaut, traffic control device, $50 and costs
• Rose Lanton, Cleveland, possession of marijuana, $75 and costs; open container, $75 and costs; failure to control, $75 and costs
• Jordan Lewis, 328 Harbor St., Apt. 2, Conneaut, domestic violence, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (178 days conditionally suspended), credit for two days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Robert Mannion, 383 Liberty St., Conneaut, criminal trespass, $200 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (25 days conditionally suspended), obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
• Devan R. Parsons, 960 Broad St., Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $50 and costs
• Brandon Mitchell, East Springfield, Pennsylvania, domestic violence, $350 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (173 days conditionally suspended), credit for seven days spent in jail prior to conviction
James P. Mucciarone, 1072 Lake Road, Conneaut, physical control, $1,000 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may complete program in lieu of jail, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for one year
Jarett L. Orlandi, Warren, overload, $80 and costs
Andrew P. Pierce, Clymer, New York, overload, $138 and costs
Mary Katherine Pindur, Edinboro, Pennsylvania, attempted possession of drug abuse instruments, $200 and costs, 60-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, comply with treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
David S. Powell Jr., Buffalo, New York, reckless operation, $150 and costs
Kelvin Ragland, Warrensville, FRA suspension, $300 and costs; display of license plates, $25 and costs
Christopher D. Ramey, 518 Benjamin St., Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $100 and costs
Patrick Reynolds III, 562 Broad St., Conneaut, underage consumption, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), credit for five days spent in jail prior to conviction, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for three years
Kevin W. Robbins, Bainbridge, Indiana, overload, $100 and costs
Lonryco D. Robinson Sr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, overload, $130 and costs
Alexandru Rosca, Hallandale Beach, Florida, operating unsafe vehicle, $150 and costs
Kathleen Rouse, Waterford, Pennsylvania. Speeding, $100 and costs
Jody Russell, 2446 Peterson Road, Jefferson, domestic violence, $400 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (179 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
Steven K. Ryan, Girard, Pennsylvania, OVI breath +.170, $750 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), credit for time spent in jail prior to conviction, license suspended four years, follow recommended treatment program, ignition interlock and restricted plates, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years; reasonable control, $100 and costs; driving under OVI suspension, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), credit for time spent in jail prior to conviction, license suspended one year, follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for two years
Robert J. Schreiber, 664 Center Road, Conneaut, physical control, $400 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a bar for one year
Cory R. Shafer, Conneautville, Pennsylvania, speeding, $25 and costs
Marcus J. Staten, Deltona, Florida, overload, $80 and costs
Michelle Sterling, Erie, Pennsylvania, failure to signal turn, $50 and costs
Lawrence D. Stoltz, 2647 Route 193, Dorset, speeding, $85 and costs
Inderpeet S. Toor, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $100 and costs
Austin K. Vandergriff, 221 Chestnut St., Conneaut, parking near curb, $25 and costs
Russell D. Watson, North Ridgeville, overload, $138 and costs
Joseph M. Wattunen, 31075 S. Myers Road, Lot 66, Geneva, speeding, $120 and costs
