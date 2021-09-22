EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Quajon Dierre Liggans, of 3413 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Liggans is accused of trespassing on property when another person was likely to be present, causing harm or attempting to cause harm to another person and obtaining control over services or property on April 24.
• Brandon William Thomas, of 1230 Summerlea Avenue, Washington, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Thomas is accused of receiving a stolen boat and fishing equipment while knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it was stolen on July 7.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 1024 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Turner is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance on Aug. 11, 2020, after previously being convicted of a felony.
• Ryan Colby Ellis, of 187 Park Avenue, Apartment 4, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
Ellis is accused of using a bodily substance to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a corrections officer while confined at a detention facility on Aug. 2.
In another case, Ellis was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Ellis is accused of causing serious physical harm to property owned, leased or controlled by a governmental entity on Aug. 13.
• Giustino Giuseppe Nasca, of 781 Harbor Street, Apartment 9, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Nasca is accused of stealing a 2015 Chey Malibu and breaking into an unoccupied structure on Aug. 11.
• David Charles Good, of 1129 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of assault, fifth-degree felonies.
Good is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two people while on the grounds of a correctional facility on Feb. 4, 2020.
• Timothy Allan Evans, of 1736 West 6th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Evans is accused of recklessly violating the terms of a protection order on Aug. 12, after previously being found guilty of violating a protection order.
In another case, Evans was indicted on one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Evans is accused of recklessly violating the terms of a protection order on Aug. 14, after previously being found guilty of violating a protection order.
• Andrew Tyler Kampi, of 6620 Lake Road, Madison, and Benjamin Jacob Braun, of 125 Austin Road, Geneva, were indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of failing to pay for a rental property from April to July 2020.
Kampi was also indicted on one count of practicing nursing without a license, a fifth-degree felony.
Kampi is accused of engaging in the practice of nursing, representing himself as a registered nurse or using the title of registered nurse without holding a current valid license from April to July, 2020.
• Hannah Elaine Fox, 32, and Darrell Lee Mitchell, 53, 310 W. 55th St., Ashtabula
• Ariel Nicole Rosario, 29, and Derreck Paul Keidel Jr., 32, 2045 E. 42nd St., Ashtabula
• Erika Renee Mignogna, 35, and Christopher Aaron Wagner, 36, 5340 S. Ridge Road, Ashtabula
• Christine Elizabeth Roberts, 30, and Cody J. Hodgdon, 35, Erie, Pennsylvania
• Kathryn Louise Kovach, 34, and Anthony Gerard-Allen Brown, 30, Wilmington, North Carolina
• Kimberly Janet Mascatelli, 29, and Christopher James Alderman, 32, 534 Creek Road, Conneaut
• Abigail Madalyn Warner, 25, and Brian Lee Adkins Jr., 23, 2819 Liberty St., Rock Creek
• Brigitte Lea Hamilton, 29, and James Michael Rohrer, 36, 317 N. Chestnut St., Jefferson
• Amber Lynn Dickey, 24, and Jordan Thomas Isenberg, 24, 436 E. Main Road, Conneaut
• Michael M. Miller, 22, 5774 Meade Hollow Road, Windsor, and Amanda M. Miller, 20, 8115 Fee Road, Orwell
• Keith Donald Palmer, 79, 2670 Route 6, Jefferson, and Mary Margaret Brown, 78, Newark
• Jamie Lynn Beatman, 27, and Nathan Daniel Lawson, 34, 284 Orange St., Conneaut
• Kari Lynn Weatherholt, 27, and Tyler James Swick, 28, 57 North Ave., Geneva
• Kaitlin Sally Lines, 30, and Joseph Ray Lach, 31, 6580 S. Ridge Road, Geneva
• Alicia Marie Brunty, 23, 5453 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula, and Kyle Lee Herron, 25, 2813 Lincoln Drive, Ashtabula
• Kellie Ann Byrd, 28, and Cody Christopher Nelson, 30, 1750 Plymouth Gageville Road, Ashtabula
• David Bryan Tucker, 66, and Dorothy Mae Bronschke, 66, 1414 Dodgeville Road, Rome
• Joseph David O’Brien, 49, Julie Sarah Doehner, 48, 5448 Route 45, Rome
• Gerald Thomas Maher, 67, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Luann Spang, 52, New Kensington, Pennsylvania
• Amber Leigh Lane, 35, and Nicholas Ryan Jantonio, 32, 5205 White Road, Geneva
• Melissa Dee Holbrook, 40, and Christopher John Bertone, 31, 3474 N. County Line Road, Geneva
• Melissa Joanne Peoples, 28, and Natasha Marie Burnsworth, 24, 1628 E. 45th St., Ashtabula
• Rhiannon Rita Struchen, 34, and Sean Logan Stolder, 20, 1600 Lenox New Lyme Road, Trailer 28, Jefferson
• Caitlyn Jay Ford, 21, and Daniel Patrick Sartor Jr., 22, 517 W. 26th St., Ashtabula
• Brittany Malley Lowe, 30, and Mason Ronald Sekanic, 30, Aubrey, Texas
• Melissa Ann Bartsch, 47, and Margaret Mary Marks, 44, Lexington, Kentucky
• Roger Vincent Robinson, 57, and Michelle Lea Cromer, 49, New Castle, Pennsylvania
• Kayla Marie Lexso, 33, and Jorge Thomas Meli, 34, 352 Fenton Ave., Conneaut
• Gabrielle Lynn Sorrentino, 22, and Kevin Patrick Peterson II, 25, 1999 Sheffield Road, Ashtabula
• Samuel J. Burkholder, 23, Middlefield, and Sally M. Miller, 20, 8589 Fee Road, Orwell
• Lucas James Laurenty, 26, and Raeanne Nicole Craft, 31, 2250 Center Road, Ashtabula
• Arthur Courtenay Risley, 76, 3011 E. Center St., Conneaut, and Patricia Ann Roberts, 66, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 129, Conneaut
• Joseph Robert Daniels, 40, 1709 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, and April Tamlynn Mariotti, 43, 114 N. Chestnut St., Jefferson
• Addessia Latrice Coy, 20, 5717 Woodman Ave., Apt. 43, Ashtabula, and Johnny Ray Starcher, 30, 1947 Thistlewood Court, Ashtabula
• Miguel A Sweeney, of 3386 West 128th Street, Cleveland, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Sweeney was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Jasen Arthur Beutler, of 555 Independence Drive, Medina, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Beutler was given credit for eight days in jail on this case.
• Larry Allen Withrow Jr., of 6853 North Clubside Drive, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony and one count of unlawful restrain, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Withrow as given credit for 23 days in jail in this case.
• Amber Ensell, of 142 Nickel Plate Avenue, upper apartment, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony and one count of obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance and Ensell was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Michael Casper, of 5128 Gray Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Sierra Heasley, of 1428 Gladding Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony and one count of endangering children and one count of falsification, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• David Bruce Morgan, of 786 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Morgan was given credit for nine days in jail.
• William L. Alexander, of 6853 Lindsley Avenue, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Julian Echeverria, of 2123 East 42nd Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, a first degree felony and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance, and Echeverria was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Thomas R. Poling, of 1751 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth degree felony and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Poling was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 1024 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Turner was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, fourth degree felonies and one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Turner was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Henry Cruz Ortiz, of 3663 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth degree felonies and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Joshua J. Eubank, of 103 West 44th Street, Upper, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
