JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Farm Bureau is hosting a Grain Bin Rescue Equipment Grant Contest for fire departments in Ashtabula County.
The contest was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 15, but due to a generous donation from Mark Bruns Agency the contest will end on May 31, 2022.
The Mark Bruns Agency, has opted to donate two grain bin rescue equipment sets. As part of that donation, Nationwide Agribusiness has agreed to provide training on using the equipment and rescue scenarios for the two selected fire departments. The deadline was moved to May 31 to accommodate the Nationwide training cart that travels all over the United States.
One rescue tube, valued between $3,000 to $5,000, will be awarded to two Ashtabula County fire departments.
Fire departments and residents of the community can nominate local fire departments until May 31, 2022.
To enter, provide your name, mailing, and email address, the name and address of the local fire department or emergency rescue team being nominated, and one page describing how the local fire department or rescue team and rural community would benefit from the grain rescue tube, and how they can provide mutual aid to other nearby fire departments.
To enter, apply online at https://bit.ly/GrainBinRescue2022, email information to ashtabula@ofbf.org, or mail to Farm Bureau, 8460 Ridge Road, North Royalton, OH 44133
Grant entries will be judged based on the following criteria: (1) Potential impact and benefit the rescue tube will have on our rural community and local fire departments or emergency rescue teams.(2) Ability to share the tube with nearby fire departments or emergency rescue teams.
For additional information and rules: visit trumbullfb.org or ashtabulafb.org, or all 440-426-2195.
