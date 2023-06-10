CONNEAUT — A trio of speeches at Conneaut High School's Saturday afternoon graduation ceremony encouraged students to plan for their futures.
Two graduating seniors spoke at the event.
Harrison Cleveland, the Class of 2023's president and valedictorian, said CHS taught him how to climb a mountain.
"Conneaut taught me that, in order to tackle any large challenge, there are two easy steps," he said. "Firstly, you have to plan. Whether that is mapping your route and preparing your ropes and harnesses, or learning the quadratic formula in Mr. Bidwell's class, or working on that ceiling tile in Mrs. Chase's art class, the basis of all of it is planning."
The second step is climbing the mountain, Cleveland said.
"Putting 100 percent of your effort into whatever problems you see is how you get past them," he said. "Anyone who spent any time in Mr. Rhodes' classroom this year will be familiar with his favorite saying, 'Nobody cares, work harder.' This is what he was referring to when he says that, fully committing to whatever you're doing is how you get to the top of the mountain."
Class salutatorian Alexander Banish said he had a difficult time deciding on a theme for his speech.
"I could have written a metaphor about us growing up," he said. "I could have used a plant growing, climbing a mountain, the sun rising and setting or a million other topics that all pretty much boil down to two key ideas: time and effort."
Banish instead focused on how no reflection could truly capture everything.
"No reflection is the true you," he said. "A mirror is reversed, there are ripples in the water, and your camera distorts the perspective ever so slightly when you take that selfie."
Conneaut High School Principal Stephanie Anservitz said in the four years she has worked at CHS, she has been through three very different graduation ceremonies.
"From graduating one-by-one during the pandemic, to an outdoor ceremony at the stadium, to finally returning to New Leaf last year and this year," she said. "Just as each of those ceremonies were different, so were the students who made up each class."
The class's guest speaker, Gabriel Cellini, shared a variety of advice with students, including that life is absurd, that they will have to grow up, they should ride the wave, and they shouldn't let the bad guys win.
