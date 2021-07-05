Delaney McWreath and Kylie Klug may not enter the governmental sector, but both understand democracy better due to Buckeye Girls State held in mid-June at the University of Mount Union.
The two girls, both upcoming seniors at Lakeside High School, were encouraged to attend the event sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and designed to show the details of city, state and federal government.
McWreath said Marie Schultz of the Ashtabula American Legion Post 103 assisted the two girls during the application process. She said it was a detailed process and included what the students do in their day-to-day lives.
The two were selected and arrived at Mount Union on June 13 and returned June 19, McWreath said. The event normally includes, 900 girls but was reduced to 500 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two girls didn’t spend much time together at the event but felt fortunate that they could discuss their experiences with each other when the returned home. “We didn’t see each other much during the week,” McWreath said.
The girls had to decide which kind of governmental position to “run” for or be appointed to. McWreath said it was a good experience but it also helped her decided politics is likely not a career she will seek.
“It made me realize that is not what I want to do,” she said. McWreath said she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field or in accounting.
Klug was originally not excited about attending the event, but said she is glad she went. “At first my parents really wanted me to do it,” she said.
After arriving Klug said she realized the opportunity was a life changing event because of the deeper knowledge she received detailing the intricacies of democracy.
Klug also hopes to enter the medical field, but enjoyed learning the details of the different levels of government and how they work.
“I was always knew politics was important ... but I am 17,” Klug said.
She now realizes she will be voting in about a year and needs to research issues and candidates.
Klug said she wanted to thank the American Legion Post and Mount Union for making the event possible.
