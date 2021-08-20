ASHTABULA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Gov. Mike DeWine came to town Thursday to celebrate the removal of the Ashtabula River from the binational list of the Great Lakes’ most environmentally degraded areas.
After more than three decades of work, state and local community leaders gathered under a big white tent outside the Ashtabula Yacht Club to “celebrate a huge accomplishment,” said Chris Korleski, director of the Great Lakes National Program Office of the EPA, Chicago, who emceed the event.
In the 1980s, the United States and Canada identified 43 “Areas of Concern” on the Great Lakes affected by historical contamination dating back over many decades.
Today, the Ashtabula River is the sixth AOC to be delisted in the United States and first of four in Ohio.
“We can build back better by continuing to invest in areas along the Great Lakes that need restoration,” said Janet McCabe, EPA deputy administrator. “The Ashtabula River is a great example of partnership and can serve as a model for other areas around the Great Lakes that still need support to help clean up legacy contamination. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to restoring the Great Lakes and preserving this incredible resource for future generations.”
DeWine, who took a boat tour of the river before arriving at the Yacht Club, said it was a momentous occasion for the residents of Ashtabula, for Ohioans who enjoy Lake Erie, and for the larger Great Lakes region. DeWine played a major role in the Ashtabula River clean-up process while serving in the U.S. Senate, McCabe said.
“It’s an absolutely fabulous day for Ashtabula and also a great day for Ohio,” DeWine said. “The river’s removal from this list is further proof that public-private partnerships, hard work, and long-term determination are the investments needed to improve Ohio’s waters and ensure that they can be enjoyed today and for future generations.”
Fifteen years ago, DeWine took a boat ride on the river and it was a different place back then.
“It was a river people didn’t want to be on and it made sense to start cleanup in Ashtabula,” he said. “The crown jewel of Ohio is this lake [Erie] and the rivers that flow into it. This is a happy day.”
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere thanked everyone for coming out for the event and helping make Ashtabula a regional tourist destination.
“We are honored to have you here in the city,” he said. “Thank you for your hard work.”
In addition to removing sediment and restoring habitat of the Ashtabula River, the EPA also addressed the legacy contamination at the Fields Brook Superfund site. Work was done to address contaminated soil and sediment in many of the watersheds and tributaries that could potentially discharge into the river.
A key partner in the cleanup was the Army Corps of Engineers, Korleski said.
“The Corps of Engineers is proud to be part of this momentous occasion for the Ashtabula Area of Concern, after the Corps provided engineering solutions through our technical team that analyzed, sampled, and dredged the Ashtabula Harbor,” said Maj. Lyle Milliman, deputy commander of the Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District. “With leadership from the U.S. EPA, through the Great Lakes Legacy Act and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, this team’s work improved sediment quality in the harbor, and the next chapter at Ashtabula is already underway with the beneficial use dredged sediment project that will create 17 acres of spawning and nesting habitat.”
Federal funding was provided through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative as part of a larger effort to restore and protect the Great Lakes. The GLRI was launched in 2010 as a non-regulatory program to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world.
For more information about the Ashtabula River AOC, including the delisting report, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-aocs/ashtabula-river-aoc.
