GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — By mid-afternoon The Strip was alive with activity as golf carts, motorcycles and cars cruised east and west looking for the perfect parking spot.
People were jockeying for position to watch the fireworks later in the evening.
Many visitors were in the holiday spirit with red, white and blue outfits and looking forward to watching the unique characters visiting the village for the traditional fireworks show.
Sherri Collins of Burton visited the village several times last year and enjoys coming for the fireworks and the surrounding sideshow. “I am a people watcher,” she said while sitting on a bench along The Strip.
Ideally Collins hoped to find a spot near the beach to watch the fireworks but was busy watching all of the people roaming the areas shops and eateries. Sportsterz was packed with motorcyclists and Eddie’s Grill was busy creating memories down the street.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Chief Kyle Howley said visitors were well behaved with no serious trouble on Friday and Saturday.
He said cones and no parking signs were placed along the south parking area to make the evening safer for everyone involved. “It is just a lane for us to get through,” Howley said.
“The maintenance guys did that [placed the cones] this morning [Sunday] and we put the signs up around 1 p.m.,” Howley said.
The police force was out and ready to go and the village hired security to assist with traffic as well.
“We have 12 or 13 police officers and 13 from Area Wide Protection,” Howley said. He said there were also three digital information signs in place to assist in traffic control.
The traffic control officers were going to be out for four hours so police could do more direct law enforcement work, Howley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.