GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — A proposed State House bill regarding short-term rental properties is meeting resistance.
On Wednesday, Geneva-on-the-Lake Administrator Jeremy Schaffer submitted a letter to state representatives Sarah Fowler Arthur and Scott Wiggam, detailing his oppositions to a bill that would prevent municipalities from banning short-term rental properties or regulating the number, duration or frequency of rental periods for those properties.
The bill was introduced by Fowler Arthur (R-99), whose district includes the majority of Ashtabula County.
In his letter, Schaffer said the bill would cause numerous issues by the creation of a new term and definition of transient lodging. Additionally, the bill would preempt municipal home rule and prohibit Geneva-on-the-Lake from creating necessary regulations to protect the safety and best interests of village residents.
“Local control as granted to municipalities in the Ohio Constitution ensures that a village can enact ordinances and regulations that reflect the will of its residents,” Schaffer said in the letter. “If a municipality seeks to regulate short-term or transient rental properties, then that action is a direct reflection of the desires of residents of that community.”
A statewide bill would prevent communities from being able to decide whether local short-term rental properties or transient rentals are in the best interest of the community, Schaffer said in the letter.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said legislators should have had conversations with people in the business.
“We could have told you what the pluses and minuses were of having transient rentals where ever you want,” Bennett said.
The village has a zoning process in place to deal with short-term and transient rentals, Bennett said.
Residents don’t necessarily want transient rental properties mixed in with them.
“We like the way ours is set up, we’ve had no issues with it,” Bennett said. “There’s a process we have set up, a BZA process.”
Legislators should have reached out to local communities and got input before making a decision, Bennett said.
“We’ve been doing transient rentals for years, so we know the pluses and minuses,” he said.
The bill has been assigned to the State and Local Government committee, and three hearings have taken place.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said she spoke to her board about the bill, and it was also a topic of discussion at an Ohio Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus meeting, at which the group unanimously opposed the bill.
“Overall, I do feel like taking away the ability for local government to help with directives takes away the ability to offer the best customer experiences for the tourist, and if we’re not all working together for the best experiences, then that overall hurts the tourism industry,” Siegel said.
The bill currently contains contradictory language, Siegel said. Siegel said one thing she does like about the bill is that it defines short-term rentals. That is a good starting point for the conversation, she said.
“Throughout the state, we would like to work more closely with AirBnB, and have more definition of what constitutes a short-term rental, and who does have to pay bed tax,” Siegel said. Communities around the state are impacted by bed tax collection.
“We would like to work with third parties, AirBnB, VRBO, whatever it is, we would like there to be a state mandate that they collect and remit back to the county [bed tax], versus putting that burden back onto their properties,” Siegel said.
Short-term rental operators in Ashtabula County are excellent and follow the law, Siegel said.
“People are getting really creative in creating experiences, but if those experiences aren’t monitored in some way, it becomes a safety issue,” Siegel said. Taking away local government’s ability to have a voice or control in who is allowed to do commercial business in residential areas, there can be problems, Siegel said.
Siegel said she is totally opposed to the bill as is.
“If it were to pivot, and address the problems we actually have, I would be open to it,” she said. “I think it starts a really good conversation about operations and AirBnBs operating in the state of Ohio. I just think the focus is in the wrong place. It’s not what the industry needs, it’s not what any of us are looking for.”
Siegel said she would like to address problems that the industry has, not problems they could dream up.
“That starts by having conversations with the industry,” Siegel said.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said he is not aware of any community in Ashtabula County or the state that has moved to ban short-term rental properties.
“I believe local governments are in the best position to make reasonable decisions for their own communities about the health and safety and welfare of our communities,” Hockaday said.
He said he does not agree with the characterization that the bill would still allow communities to regulate health and safety measures.
“It precludes all municipal conditioning efforts, so we can’t ensure there’s adequate parking, we can’t ensure that there are inspections or even basic things,” Hockaday said.
The bill would also take a civil process and turn it into a criminal one, he said.
“Now we’re dealing with the noise complaints, now we’re dealing with disorderly conduct, now we’re dealing with parking issues or neighbor issues,” Hockaday said. “And we’re stressing out an already stressed police and criminal justice system instead of just saying you have to have a permit, and it has to be reviewed, you have to show that you have an adequate facility to even rent out, because we’re commercializing residential neighborhoods.”
Hockaday said he could understand the bill if the lodging industry supports it, but the industry does not.
“it’s bad for the industry, and it’s bad for our communities,” Hockaday said. “The legislation needs to be rethought. I would encourage our state representatives and legislators to speak to the communities that they serve, and ask us questions about these things before they formulate legislation.”
Fowler Arthur said she specifically supports continuing to allow municipalities to continue to enforce regulations for parking, fire inspections and similar types of issues that currently exist.
Fowler Arthur said a significant number of letters of support were received and testimony was given in favor of the bill.
“They talked some in that testimony about how they’re currently regulated, and didn’t see that particularly changing under this bill,” she said.
Testimony from opponents of the bill, scheduled for Wednesday, was delayed, Fowler Arthur said.
Fowler Arthur said she spoke with a number of administrators and other constituents about the bill.
“There has been feedback from around the state as well as the district in support of the legislation,” Fowler Arthur said. “Obviously, we have some opponents as well, but I don’t think it’s a one-sided point within the district.”
Fowler Arthur said there have been discussions about recommended amendments, but she and fellow sponsor Rep. Ron Ferguson are trying to keep the bill very simple and direct.
