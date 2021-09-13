GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department will offer free child safety seat inspections Sept. 18 at the police department, 4929 S. Warner Drive.
Parents can stop by anytime from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Police Officer Jason Keeler, firefighters, as well as Rachel Carcell, A.J. Welker and Amber Welker, Sandy Pulsifer and Joe Carroll from Ashtabula County Safe Kids will be there.
There will also be low-cost child safety seats available for Ashtabula County residents who are WIC qualified.
The Child Safety Seat Inspection Program is sponsored by Ashtabula County Safe Communities and University Hospital Geneva. The program was developed to make sure parents install their child’s safety seats correctly.
Seven out of 10 child safety seats are not properly installed. It is important to have your child’s safety seat inspected by a certified inspector to ensure that your child will not be seriously hurt or injured in the event of an accident. The technicians will answer questions and make sure the seat will be installed the right way in the future.
For more information, contact the Geneva on the Lake Police Department at 440-466-8911 or email Officer Keeler at jkeeler@GOTLOH.org.
