GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The opening of The Strip was a two-phase operation this year. Hundreds of motorcycles descended on the village last weekend for an impromptu opening in 80-degree weather while the more traditional Mother’s Day opening was wet.
Rain, chilly temperatures and wind affected attendance at The Strip on Sunday. Early afternoon rain showers greeted the brave customers at Eddie’s Grill and other businesses along The Strip.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said businesses were open Sunday and better weather would have helped the weekend, but last week was a great start.
“Obviously we’d like it to be warm and sunny, but it is Ohio,” Bennett said.
“Last week, with the 80 degrees, we got a great start,” Bennett said. He said businesses decided to open a week before the traditional opening and were glad they did.
Bennett said an informal Louie Run was held last weekend with different groups of motorcyclists ending up at The Strip. The fundraising motorcycle event was held for decades at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Bennett said it may be resurrected with GOTL as its home next year.
Bennett said businesses are excited about the summer season with hopes of making up some lost revenue from last year.
While some businesses opening this weekend, or last, many will also have at least partial hours on week days until June when the season gears up for good, Bennett said.
“We have quite a few that are open during the week,” he said.
Paul Wadowick, of Geneva, said he has been coming to Eddie’s Grill for 32 years. He said he loves the food and the service and the tradition.
Jen Brugger, whose family owns Eddie’s Grill, said she has been at the business for Mother’s Day for her entire life.
“It wouldn’t be Mother’s Day if I wasn’t here,” she said.
Brugger said the opening-day activities were going well despite the rain.
“We have a full patio and are just glad to be opening,” she said.
Brugger said all of the changes made in the businesses last year are still in place to insure safe social distancing protocols are met.
