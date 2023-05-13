Staff report
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The village has joined the Lake County Communities Shoreline Special Improvement District, which will provide an additional funding option for the village to deal with erosion issues.
According to a press release from the village, the high water levels on Lake Erie, wave action, unreasonably warm temperatures and storms have caused accelerated erosion along the lake shore in the village.
According to the release, village officials have been working diligently to protect the interests of stakeholders affected by the erosion.
The village has partnered with Geneva Township Park to complete a pair of emergency erosion projects in the park. In early 2020, accelerated erosion made a significant impact on the park.
Both the village and the county have declared states of emergency regarding erosion issues in the village, according to the release.
Joining the SID will allow the village to have access to another funding source for erosion protection projects.
