SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Gospel Friends Quartet will be leading worship Sunday at the First Covenant Church.
The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 3300 Carpenter Road.
The Gospel Friends Quartet, once known as the Circle of Friends Quartet, originally formed in 2002.
Although some of the members have changed, founding members Brad and Debbie Ashburn still remain with the group.
Joining them are quartet members Jim Rudesill and Judy Lyon.
Gospel Friends Quartet has brought many to know and love southern gospel music.
For the past 19 years the group has hosted a local southern gospel all-day singing event known as the “Gospel Trail.” The event features groups from Ohio and its surrounding states.
Gospel Friends are a group of friends that love sharing the unchanging Gospel of Jesus Christ “southern style” wherever they go.
Following the concert, First Covenant’s annual chili cook-off will be held at the church. Tableware will be provided.
Everyone is invited to the free events.
