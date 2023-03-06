ASHTABULA — Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula Inc, a local job development non-profit, has received the prestigious three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).
This recognizes that Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula has made a specific commitment to put the needs of their participants at the center of the services they design and deliver, and that they strive to continuously improve efficiency, fiscal health, service quality and delivery.
Goodwill Industries’ three-year accreditation applies to the social enterprise’s programs and services in:
• Community Employment Services: Job Development
“We are very proud to receive the acclaimed three-year CARF recertification,” said Phillip Johnston, CEO and President of Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula Inc. “Our job development team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients and we continue to look for ways to improve our impact in the community.”
In part, the CARF report lauded Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula for:
• The many caring, enthusiastic, and dedicated staff members;
• A devotion to service;
• Strong workforce development practices;
• Regular input from persons served as a people first agency, and
• Persons served expressed a great deal of gratitude for the holistic approach to service delivery.
CARF International is an independent, nonprofit organization with a focus on advancing the quality of programs in health and human services.
For those being served, CARF accreditation means that the CARF-accredited provider is committed to reducing risk, addressing health and safety concerns, respecting preferences of individuals (cultural or otherwise), and providing the best quality of care possible. The accreditation also shows that the accredited organization values the feedback and input of their customers with disabilities and is accountable to the community. And, finally, accreditation demonstrates that an organization has opened its service delivery and business processes to outside scrutiny to improve the quality of their programs.
Goodwill Industries of Ashtabula Inc has successfully maintained CARF International accreditation since it was first applied for in 1980.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.