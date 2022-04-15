CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and State Fire Marshal are investigating the destruction of the former Golden Anchor restaurant after the fire was ruled an arson, according to a press release.
The Conneaut Fire Department was called to the former Golden Anchor, located at 1003 Harbor Street, on Feb. 8, 2021. The Conneaut Fire Department was joined by other departments responding to the fire. The building was declared a total loss.
The fire started in the evening and firefighters were on-scene until the next afternoon working to extinguish it, officials said previously.
The building was in the process of being renovated at the time.
A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire. Anyone with information can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728, or the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440.
The State Fire Marshal’s office could not be reached for additional information on Thursday.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee created a reward fund in 1978. It offers financial incentives for information leading to convictions in arson cases, according to the organization’s website. The organization has paid out more than $600,000 in rewards since the start of the program.
The structure has since been demolished, and a plaza is planned for the site.
