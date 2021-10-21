Gluten-free, vegan, non-allergy dining venue opening soon in mall

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Towne Square’s food court soon will offer a gluten-free and vegan restaurant to provide food options for people with food allergies or dietary requirements.
Elena and Ryan Richard, of Geneva, hope to open their restaurant, named Junebugs after their daughter, by the end of October, or early November. Junebugs is in the food court, directly across from the Pretzel Maker and right next to CRAKD cellphone repair.
“The name Junebugs is loosely based on a nickname our 3-year-old daughter was given when she was born,” Ryan Richard said. “Our daughter has celiac, and is allergic to dairy/soy and eggs. Her diagnosis took over two years to find, so it just made sense to us.”
Junebugs will serve food that’s 100 percent gluten free, vegan and free of the top eight allergens. The menu will mainly consist of quick grab sandwiches, salads and an array of baked goods.
“We know how incredibly hard it can be to find food on the go when you have to worry about allergens and cross contamination,” he said. “We are hoping to provide that service for other families with allergies.”
Originally from the East Coast, this is the Richards first restaurant; however, Ryan Richard worked as an executive chef at various fine dining restaurants along the East Coast before moving to Geneva.
When they first open, Richard and his wife will man Junebugs and, eventually, hire more people, as needed.
He encourages area residents to stop in and give them a try.
“People automatically assume that just because foods are free of gluten or dairy that they won’t taste good,” he said. “We’d like to change that narrative and show people that allergen-free food can be delicious too. It’s more than just GF/allergen free, as well. All our products and ingredients are non-GMO, organic, locally sourced and sustainable. It’s good for you and the environment.”
