ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — In 1959, gasoline cost 29 cents per gallon, service station attendants washed windshields, checked tires and fluids, and Dick and Carol Glotzbecker opened their neighborhood gas station for business.
Glotzbecker’s Gulf Station, 1911 S. Ridge E. (Route 84), has been more than a full-service gas station for nearly 63 years; it is a trusted community gathering place.
In April 2020, at age 82, Dick Glotzbecker retired and longtime mechanic Russ Davis took over.
“I’ve always wanted my own business,” said Davis, who’s worked at Glotzbecker’s for 44 years. “We offer great customer service and a full-service station.”
In the 1970s, Glotzbecker added a third bay and remodeled the building. His son, Tim, came on as a partner in the early 1980s, and in 1991, Dick’s Gulf Station became Glotzbecker’s BP. Then, in 2017, they refurbished the pumps and returned to Gulf.
Tim said he enjoys the challenge of working on cars and seeing the customers come in.
“It’s something different every day,” he said. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, it’s something different.”
Glotzbecker’s Gulf employs 12 people, including Linda Laugen, who has been with the station for 20 years.
Davis takes pride in the fact that it is still a full-service business with a full-service island where the attendant will check a vehicle’s fluid levels and wash the windshield.
Since buying the business, Davis has added a few more employees and now offers off-road diesel.
Other services the station provides are minor engine repairs, tires, alignments, brakes, batteries, oil changes and filters, and exhaust work.
“The key to the Glotzbeckers’ success has been the personal customer service and fair prices that only a locally owned business can provide,” Davis said. “We have continued that and customers come back for the same service.”
For further information, call Glotzbecker’s Gulf at 440-997-3711.
