ROCK CREEK — Gary Seech began his health career driving ambulances in college and is now president of one of the leading drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in the country.
Seech found his way to Glenbeigh in 1983 to join what was then a fledgling organization and has been working there ever since in a variety of locations.
Seech said he started as an administrator at the Rock Creek location under the mentorship of Pat Weston-Hall and was drawn to the work because of the amazing changes in people’s lives.
“I get paid to witness miracles and I’ve never been in a setting where I can witness more miracles,” Seech said.
Seech also worked as an administrator for Glenbeigh in Tampa and Cleveland before becoming regional director of Behavioral Health Services, associate executive director of SCCI Hospital in Lima, director of budget monitor and control at the Wexford Health Sources in Pittsburgh and regional director of operations for Glenbeigh and Outpatient Centers.
Seech earned his undergraduate degree in sociology and psychology from Duquesne University and a masters of business administration from Cleveland State University. He said he started in the health-care field driving an ambulance while a student in 1975.
The passion Weston-Hall relayed to Seech was the main reason he decided to give his life to the work.
Seech said he loves to see people who have successfully maintained sobriety return and share their stories. He said he will often hear their stories at Glenbeigh alumni events.
The Rock Creek facility averages 110 people on a given day and most stay for 21 days.
Support is a key element to success in beating drugs or alcohol, Seech said. He said studies indicate the longer an individual has treatment or support, the better chances he or she has of maintaining sobriety
As the drug and alcohol problem in the United States has become more of an issue in society, there have been strides to help get people treatment, Seech said. He said in 2021 there is an understanding at all levels of government that treatment is necessary.
“There are funds available,” Seech said for those who might not normally be able to afford treatment.
Seech said the treatment center has served 135,000 people in Rock Creek in the last 40 years. The facility will soon be celebrating the anniversary, he said.
Seech said most of the patients are from Ohio, but 30 percent reside outside the state with many coming from Pennsylvania.
The facility has become even more important with growing overdose rates throughout the nation during the pandemic.
“We may be in the highest overdose year of our country’s history,” he said.
Seech said he hopes to make tele-health a bigger part of Glenbeigh’s future. He said this trend should help people in remote locations get the treatment they need which was not possible before the use of technology became a regular part of life during the pandemic.
He said Glenbeigh has also received a grant to be a test site for a Carnegie Mellon University project that involves an electronic wrist band that is intended to make treatment professionals aware of potential “triggers” that could cause relapse.
Sheila Vandergraff, director of Development for Glenbeigh, said the organization did a national search for a replacement for Weston-Hall, who retired in November, and chose Seech.
