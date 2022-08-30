KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — Girl Scout Morgan French donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Kingsville Township Fire Department on Monday morning, after selling more than 2,200 boxes of cookies in this year’s sale.
French said she sold 2,229 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year.
“My initial sales were 1,714, and when I told my brother ... that, he said I should sell the year,” French said. “I thought ‘I’m not that far away, so I might as well try.’ By the time cookie booths were over, like I said, I had sold 2,229 boxes.”
The initial sales brought 143 cases of cookies into French’s house, she said.
“I was going door-to-door everywhere around here,” French said. Her parents and grandparents also took order forms to work, she said.
In place of receiving prizes for selling cookies over the last three years, French said she has donated 22 pairs of shoes designed for children living in poverty.
“Without the shoes, children are especially vulnerable to soil-transmitted diseases and parasites,” she said.
French earned $2,072 for her troop, she said. She also received an award for selling a number of boxes of cookies equal to or greater than the current year.
She has been in Girl Scouts for 11 years.
Kingsville Fire Chief Dave West thanked French for the donation.
“I think it’s a huge accomplishment to sell that many,” West said. “I think that alone says worlds for her drive and motivation. Especially how she helps everyone out with the shoes.”
Lynn Post, one of the leaders of French’s Girl Scout troop, said French is always the troop’s top seller.
“She motivates the other girls, because the other girls see what she’s doing,” Post said. “They try to work a little bit harder.”
The younger members of the troop look up to French, Lynn said.
