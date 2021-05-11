SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Giant Eagle is now taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations at one of the company’s in-store pharmacies.
Eligible patients, age 18 or older, who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should visit their local Giant Eagle Pharmacy with a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information. Vaccine will be administered during pharmacy hours, which may vary from store hours.
Specific appointment times will no longer needed. For more information, patients call the Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Saybrook at 440-992-6165 or visit www.GiantEagle.com/covid.
