Ghoulfest returns to downtown Geneva Oct. 30

GENEVA — Superheroes, princesses, ghosts, ghouls and a “skeleton” horse are expected to give attendees a howling good time on Oct. 30 at the Geneva Ghoulfest.
The annual event will include a hot dog dinner, axe throwing, photo opportunities with a real skeleton horse, bounce houses, a parade and a costume contest. All events are free.
“We are so excited to bring Ghoulfest back to Geneva,” said Margie Netzel, the city’s special events coordinator. “I’m always looking for new events and entertainment for Geneva’s festivals, so this year we have two new events — the spooky skeleton horse and axe throwing.”
Ghoulfest will begin with the traditional costume contest, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty. Contestants can show off their costumes at 5:45 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion to win prizes.
The parade steps off at 6 p.m. and will travel up North Broadway to the Geneva Fire Department. The 2021 Ghoulfest Parade will honor long-time Geneva parade organizer MaryKay Gersin, who lost her battle with cancer last month.
“The Ghoulfest parade is our first parade without MaryKay, and I think we will all feel her absence,” Netzel said.
At the fire station, firefighters will serve a free hot dog dinner ‘to-go’ style at 6:30 p.m. The meal will include hot dogs, cookies, chips and a drink, sponsored by the Geneva Business Association and Earth’s Natural Treasures, Too.
Children can enjoy bounce houses in the recreation center, sponsored by Big Dog Bounce.
“This year for safety, everyone entering the recreation center will have to sign in, sanitize their hands and wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status,” Netzel said. “No mask, no entry.”
Local equestrian, Kellie Rettinger, will bring her “skeleton” horse to Ghoulfest this year. People can stop by the patio at Luisa’s Mexican Grill starting at 6:30 p.m. to meet the spooky horse and take photos with him.
“The skeleton horse is such a unique attraction for Ghoulfest,” Netzel said. “We just had to do it.”
Netzel invites everyone to try their hand at axe throwing this year, sponsored by Crawford Insurance Agency.
Local businesses and organizations will pass out candy at trunk-or-treat, starting at 6:30 p.m. Groups, churches, individuals, businesses and clubs are welcome to distribute candy.
“Just bring plenty of treats for the kids,” Netzel said. “For context, two years ago the Geneva Fraternal Order of Eagles passed out more than 350 bags of candy. It’s a great way to promote your business, club, team, church or organization to the community.”
To register for trunk-or-treat, email margienetzel@gmail.com.
Netzel said sponsors are still needed for Ghoulfest, and openings are available for trunk-or-treat and the parade.
“Ghoulfest is 100 percent funded through sponsors and donations,” she said. “Our goal is to keep city programs free for everyone. Donations in any amount are greatly appreciated.”
Volunteers are also needed to help pack food, pass out candy and supervise activities.
“Volunteers earn community service hours for their work,” Netzel said. “If you need community service hours, Ghoulfest is a fun way to get them.”
To sponsor an activity, sign up for the parade or trunk-or-treat, or to volunteer, email margienetzel@gmail.com.
