As a proud member of Jefferson Area High School’s Class of 75, I frequently get together with classmates.
No matter how long we are apart, we always pick right up where we left off — whether a few months, a few years or decades have passed since we last saw each other.
It’s nice because we have reached the age where we have stopped lying about our age and start bragging about it. After all, many of our beloved classmates have passed away. Consequently, we appreciate each other more.
It’s true that our memories are not as sharp as they used to be. First you forget names, then you forget faces, then you forget to zip up your zipper.
Thankfully, we are not at that last stage yet.
And, there’s more good news. I’ve noticed that as we get older, our secrets are safer with each other. Five minutes after you share a secret, no one can remember it anyway.
We also decided to quit ordering healthy food when we meet for dinner. Give us a juicy burger, a side of fries and a large chocolate milkshake. We’re at the age where we need to hold on to those extra pounds in case we get sick.
Many of my girlfriends used to swim at the YMCA in an effort to keep their figures trim, but not me. I asked them, “How do you explain whales?”
Then there’s the inevitable conversation when we vent our aches, pains, operations and diseases. No matter what’s happened to you, there’s always a classmate who has a story to top your story.
It goes something like this:
“I can’t bend over and tie my shoes any more.”
“I spend more time at the drug store than anywhere else. My shopping cart is filled with items that claim, “Fast relief.”
“My ears and nose have more hair than my head.”
“I had cancer last year, but the doctors caught it early. Thank God, I’m OK now.”
“Well I’ve had two bypass surgeries, a hip replacement, new knees and the podiatrist wants to operate on my bunion.”
“I got a bad back. I’ve got cataracts that need removed, can’t hear, can’t sleep and take 10 different prescriptions.”
“I’ve fought prostate cancer, suffered with kidney stones and got arthritis real bad.”
“That’s nothing! I suffer vertigo so bad that I’m always dizzy and subject to blackouts. I fell and broke my hip a few years back. I have bouts with dementia, have diabetes and poor circulation; hardly feel my hands and feet anymore. Thank God, I still have my driver’s license.”
Faithful readers get the picture.
At this point in the conversation, I holler, “Enough already! We’re sounding like a bunch of old fogies.”
Then everybody laughs and we enjoy each other’s company again.
When I’m dissatisfied with my age and think I would like to go back to my school days, I remember Algebra.
Being young is wonderful, but being old is comfortable and fun — with the right people.
Have a great week!
Staff writer Shelley Terry believes life should NOT end in a solemn trip to the grave, but rather arrive with praise and laughter from a life filled with friends, travel and hollering, “Woo Hoo! What fun!” You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
