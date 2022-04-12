Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way.
For children, that means local parks will be hosting egg hunts this week.
An Ashtabula, Easter Eggstravaganza is planned from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cornelius Park, organized by the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association.
The Easter bunny will be on hand to take photos with children.
Participants will be treated to an Easter basket raffle, free games and family fun.
Ashtabula Township Park Commission will host its annual egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Shore Park.
“We will have 8,000 eggs for the children,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant for the park commission. “We also have prizes and will be giving away Easter baskets and a bicycle.”
The children will be divided into four age groups, she said.
The Jefferson Community Center will host a Easter 5K race and Little Bunny Fun Walk from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the community center at 11 E. Jefferson St.
The entry fee is $30 for 5K and $20 for bunny walk. Proceeds from the walk will go to the community center.
