Get the scoop from the coop when poultry show returns May 7

JEFFERSON — Lots of good looking chicks are expected to flock to the Western Reserve Poultry Club’s show, slated for May 7 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The club is hosting its third Sanctioned Poultry Show, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
“We invited the public to come out and see all the different birds,” said organizer Erica Elliott.
During the show, poultry breeders from Ashtabula County, and as far away as New York and Michigan, will compete for points under their designated national clubs. For example, each participant who enters a call duck and either wins or is a reserve champion of each show will get points toward the National Call Duck Association competition.
At the end of the year, the association announces winners and awards trophies and money offered through the American Poultry Association and American Bantam Association. Last year, there were 18 specialized meets.
In 2019, the show garnered 350 birds and a good crowd in the Poultry Barn. The 2020 show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Western Reserve Poultry Club is organized by several local chicken fanciers.
The Ashtabula County Fairgrounds are at 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.