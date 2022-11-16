It looks like northeast Ohioans will be walking in a winter wonderland before the end of the week.
Tonight will see lows drop into the upper 20s, bringing with it blustery winds of up to 25 mph and 1-to-2 inches of snow.
Thursday expect snow showers with highs in the 30s, and lows in the mid 20s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.
Lake effect snow will be blowing off of Lake Michigan and Lake Erie.
Throughout the next few days, light snow accumulation is predicted for the snow belt of Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties, according to the NWS.
The wintery weather will set the stage for holiday magic for Ashtabula’s Christmas parade, set for 7 p.m. Friday along Main Avenue.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the city is ready for snow.
“Our Motor Maintenance Department has, for the last few months, been getting our fleet ready to transition to snow removal,” he said. “Salt has been delivered, and we will be on the roads when necessary.”
Come Saturday and Sunday, expect sunny skies but highs only hovering around 32 degrees, according to the NWS.
Forecasters expect the cold to continue into early Thanksgiving week.
Temperatures look to moderate around Thanksgiving, according to NWS.
Looking back at the past two winters, a lot of different elements kept things quiet with less than normal snowfall, according to the NWS.
But not this year.
Get out your mukluks and mittens because December is forecast to be 4 degrees below normal, according to NWS.
