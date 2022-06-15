JEFFERSON — Get ready for a taste of summer Saturday at the Jefferson Depot Village’s 35th annual Strawberry Festival.
The festival features original crafts nestled amidst 19th Century historic buildings. A quilt and doll show will be in the 1848 “Church in the Wildwood” and homemade strawberry shortcake will be served all weekend.
There will be free demonstrations, entertainment, crafts, quilts, dolls, a car show and activities for children.
The village features several buildings the organization has restored over the years.
Entrance fee is by donation, but organizers ask for $10 per person or $25 for a family.
The festival will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Depot Village is at 147 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.