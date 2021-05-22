Five Ashtabula city leaders interviewed by the Star Beacon for its “Racial Injustice and Policing One Year Later” all agreed racism in our country needs immediate attention and it’s dividing the nation. However, all of them believe change is possible.
In a nation struggling with this issue, we tried to get a sense whether the change, hoped for by many, is still possible or if these protests and rallies will become just additional moments in the struggle for American racial equality and justice that have come and gone without much real impact.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert D. Stell, 51, a cdaucasian of Irish/German descent, participated in the “I Can’t Breathe” protest at Cornelius Park last summer as a representative of the police department.
“The George Floyd incident and the nation-wide protests that followed were a wake-up call for many of us in law enforcement,” he said. “In Ashtabula, we certainly feel that our police officers conduct themselves in a professional, fair and unbiased manner. However, we also understand that this is not always everyone else’s perception.”
Republican Ward 5 City Council person, Jane Haines, 60, also a caucasian, watched the protest live on Facebook.
“I was very proud of Ashtabula at the ‘I Can’t Breathe’ peaceful protest in Cornelius Park,” she said. “Our community came together and expressed their concerns and feelings. Our police officers stood next to the protestors showing their support.”
Democrat Laydean Young, 62, is an African-American salon owner in Ashtabula. She’s also Ashtabula’s Ward 3 council person.
“Public officials have a personal responsibility to lead by example. Neither protesting nor attending a protest is my ‘conduct of choice’ for changing laws and resolving problems; negotiating is,” she said. “As a member of the legislative branch of Ashtabula city’s government, I support the enactment of laws intent on helping save lives, and maintaining and improving our resident’s quality of life. I support keeping the doors and lines of communication to city officials open. I support agreeing to disagree, with respect. It’s how I chose to lead.”
Born in the late 1950s, Young recalls the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Even at such a young age, I remember being touched by the anger and grief displayed throughout the United State by folks of all races,” she said. “Fast forward 53 years to 2021, with racism at an all-time high. The 2020 murder of George Floyd took me back to the same sadness I felt as a child when Dr. King was murdered because it was another senseless death.”
Stell said the George Floyd incident required the police department to re-think its approach to community relations, particularly relationships with minority groups within the community.
“I believe strongly that we have established a culture within our police division that demands fairness and equality to those we serve,” he said. “However, we understand that there are some in our community who don’t necessarily see that, which is why we have recently looked for new ways to improve our connection with the community. We have done so in-part through social media as well as reaching out to members of our community to assist us.”
Like many men and women who join the police profession, Stell feels very strongly about what justice is and why that so is important in society.
“We became police officers to bring about justice, not to create injustice,” he said. “There clearly are a few in this profession who didn’t and probably some who still don’t understand this and have made it exceedingly difficult for the rest of us. No person is more disgusted by a bad police officer than a good police officer. That’s because we know how the actions of the bad officer impact the entire profession. Every time a police officer abuses their power or engages in some form of misconduct it hurts all of us.”
Ashtabula City Council President, John Roskovics, 62, is a daucasian, retired educator and a Democrat who believes the current situation regarding race needs immediate attention.
“The last four years have had such a negative effect as reflected in the rise in hate crimes,” he said. “I grew up when there were race riots and school busing was a hot issue but many worked together to address those issues.”
Roskovics’ father was a police officer for more than 30 years.
“I grew up with the Ashtabula Police Department; being a policeman is a very tough job,” he said. “Growing up I never knew my dad’s politics and I think that’s the way it should be. All people need to look at the police and see help and assistance. I think the last four years some have tried to politicize that and that shouldn’t be.”
City Council backed the Police Chief Stell’s request for body cameras to avoid a George Floyd situation, Roskovics said.
The Ashtabula Police Department utilizes those body cameras for all officers and aside from a situation where deadly force is necessary they do not permit choke holds, Stell said.
“However, those things do pre-date the George Floyd incident,” Stell said. “We also have policies in place pertaining to officer misconduct and do require that our officers report any/all misconduct of their fellow officers to a supervisor immediately if it were to occur.”
The Ashtabula Police Department is committed to fairness and equality for all, he said.
“All of the officers have attended various diversity and/or sensitivity training classes and internal policies are in place that address equality and racial profiling,” he said. “Our hiring process addresses racial profiling, use of force, police misconduct and code of ethics and has included all of these topics for well over a decade.”
More recently, the APD asked for a representative from the African-American community to join its review board when interviewing new police officer candidates. The Rev. Emory Moore of Ashtabula agreed to serve in that role. Moore also has been designated as the Community Liaison Official for the Ashtabula Police Department. He will act as go-between for any person who may not feel comfortable dealing directly with the police, as well as acting as a conduit to improve communication with the community.
In recent months the City of Ashtabula also has partnered with Moore and Kathy Shelby of the Dr. Reginald W. Shelby Foundation to help the APD promote diversity. A minority scholarship program has been initiated to pay for the Police Academy for minority candidates who wish to become police officers with the APD.
“It is our goal to strengthen relationships with our minority community and the community as a whole,” Stell said. “It is our wish that the aforementioned initiatives will offer new opportunities to help facilitate that endeavor.”
Roskovics supports this program and hopes to get minorities interested in police work but he believes it may be a challenge.
“I would love to see our police and fire departments more reflect our community’s diversity,” he said. “I like to think of Ashtabula as a island of progress.”
Another Democrat, Kym Vendetti Foglio, 63, a fourth-generation Italian-American, and college graduate, retired from the city of Ashtabula’s Municipal Court after 34 years. She represents Ward 1 on City Council.
“I am extremely proud with the policies and procedures established by the City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula City Council to hinder racism,” she said. “The city and the local unions have set forth a strict policy in relation to race and/or ethnicity in relation to their hiring process and has always been an equal opportunity employer.”
Haines said race is what she would call the burning stick.
“Many people shy away from discussing, afraid of being burned,” she said. “We need to keep our hearts and minds open to difficult and uncomfortable conversations.”
Young said, “A life should always matter regardless of race, ethnicity, occupation, age, income or religion. There have been numerous fatal shootings of unarmed African Americans and people of color throughout the U.S. It needs to end now.”
