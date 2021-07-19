Geneva's downtown sidewalk sale goes on in rain

GENEVA — A little rain didn’t deter hearty vendors and shoppers from checking out a sidewalk sale on Saturday throughout downtown Geneva.
The event was designed to draw people to the city, but rain caused some vendors to stay at home. Many people did attend the “Geneva Little Bit of Everything Sidewalk Sale.”
Jungle Terry performed in the gazebo enriching children with a variety of animals they could pet. Vendors were set up around the gazebo with other events scheduled throughout the downtown area.
“The idea is always bring people to Geneva,” said Margie Netzel who coordinated the event in conjunction with the city of Geneva and the Geneva Business Association.
Netzel is the special events coordinator for the city and works closely with the GBA. She said vendors were scheduled to come from Youngstown, Cleveland and New York.
“Hopefully they will see an empty store front [and decide to open a business]. Economic development is a major part of GBA,” she said.
Pam Bean, of Ashtabula, has been selling Avon products for 30 years and was excited to have the opportunity to get her products out to potential customers.
“This is my first time out here. Just trying to build my business back after COVID-19,” she said.
Bean said she was going to stick it out even if it continued to rain. She said she brought covers in case of more precipitation.
The Geneva Farmer’s Market, held weekly at Geneva United Methodist Church, partnered with the sidewalk sale as well.
Rick Pucrin, of Austinburg Township, said he sells produce and vegetables at the farmer’s market, but said the sidewalk sale helped his business. He said 30 dozen ears of corn were sold by noon.
