GENEVA — Fire hoses, waters slides and water guns — get ready to get wet on Sunday at the Geneva Water Battle.
The battle will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Memorial Field, with squirt guns, water slides and fun for all ages.
“The firefighters have been preparing for this for weeks,” said Margie Netzel, Geneva special events coordinator. “Big Dog Bounce is sponsoring the water slides and obstacle courses and we will have hot dogs for sale from Geneva Kiwanis Club.”
Admission is free and registration opens at noon. Everyone is welcome to play. Bring your own water gun or borrow a water squirter at the event. Bring your own towels. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the field or bring your own picnic. Public bathrooms will be available.
“One of the highlights of the last water battle was the firefighters and first responders from several local departments, who spent the day volunteering as ‘soakers,’ keeping people cool, wet, and safe,” Netzel said. “Armed with tanker trucks and smiles, the firefighters squirted children from their trucks and from the ground, served as safety attendants for the water slides and helped small children refill their water guns.”
Parents are encouraged to jump in on the fun too, she said.
The Geneva Water Battle is sponsored by Big Dog Bounce, Geneva Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation, City of Geneva, James Miller IV of Miller Realty Co., Scott Lambert and Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.