Geneva Township and the city of Geneva have received grant funding from the state as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program.
Geneva Township has received $50,000 in order to study a proposed trail along Austin Road, and the city of Geneva received $7,864 for bike maintenance classes and enhancing safety town.
The grant is for additional studies of the feasibility of a shared use path from Austin Manor to Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School.
Township, city, and Geneva-on-the-Lake officials have discussed the proposed path for some time.
Geneva City Councilman Jeff Griffiths said the success of the area’s Safe Routes to Schools program has been due to collaboration between the city, the township and Geneva-on-the-Lake.
He said hopefully the funding for the feasibility study will allow the path to become a reality.
“I’m excited about what’s to come and the opportunity to look at this further,” Griffiths said.
He said, considering the density of housing north of the school on Austin Road, it’s essential to have a safe, protected place to bike and walk.
“That’s the key, is a protected pathway as opposed to just a bike path on the road or something like that,” Griffiths said.
On the city’s award, he said he is excited for the investment in educating the community.
“I think a big part of that grant was for training, so that we could have local citizens trained to lead ... bike classes, as well as to lead community bike rides,” Griffiths said. “I think that training will have a ripple effect.”
A representative from Geneva Township could not be reached for comment.
“Walking and biking is a healthy way for children to get to and from school, but we must ensure each student can do so safely. This program provides that opportunity,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release announcing the grant awards.
“I’m encouraged to see the increasing interest in active transportation across our state and proud of our efforts to make it safer to walk or ride a bike,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in the release.
“However, these safety improvements aren’t as effective if drivers aren’t paying attention, driving the speed limit, and being extra alert for young children especially around schools during school hours.”
